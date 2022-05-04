Should You Re-apply Sunscreen Every 2-3 Hours? Heres What Our Expert Says

Make sure you reapply sunscreen if you have to step outdoors

The importance of sunscreen in skincare is unparalleled. In order to protect the skin from the harmful rays of the sun, it is pertinent to never skip sunscreen in your daily routine. While the skin does have an inherent defensive reaction, it is not sufficient to handle solar radiation for long stretches of time. During harsh summers, tanning, pigmentation, and the development of sunburn freckles are common issues. Similarly, while UVA rays of the sun accelerate the ageing process, UVB radiation can damage the skin. Proper use of sunscreen can help prevent these issues. And while most people don't forget to use sunscreens, they often tend to ignore the necessary reapplication.

So, what are the rules of sunscreen reapplication? Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad said that one of the most common sunscreen related questions is if it should be re-applied in 2-3 hours.

Sharing a video about the same, Dr Jaishree Sharad said, “If you are absolutely indoors with no daylight coming in and no harsh lights, then you can just apply it in the morning. Make sure you reapply sunscreen if you have to step outdoors.”

She added that you must reapply sunscreen if you are going to be outdoors or if you going to face harsh camera lights. “Or if you have large windows where 70% UVA penetrates through glass, you will need to reapply the sunscreen every 2-3 hours.

If you have makeup on then probably you can use a powder sunscreen or makeup with SPF,” she added.

Dr Jaishree Sharad also reiterated that the effect of the best sunscreens in the world or even those with the highest SPF will still wear off within 2-3 hours.

It is also important to choose a sunscreen that suits your skin type and always do a patch test before applying it to the whole face.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.