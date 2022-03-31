Should You Give Multivitamins To Your Toddler?

Kids should get their vitamins from the healthy balanced diet

If we are to believe the ads, all the kids need the daily dosage of iron and calcium. Nonetheless, it is not true. Ideally, kids should get their vitamins from the healthy balanced diet given to them, starting from their weaning period. Most toddlers require around 15mg of iron per day from their meals.

While many young children are picky eaters, this does not always indicate malnutrition. Many typical meals, such as morning cereal, milk, and orange juice, are fortified with vital minerals such as B vitamins, vitamin D, calcium, and iron. As a result, it's possible that your toddler is getting more vitamins and minerals than you believe.

Furthermore, some vitamins and minerals may interfere with any drugs that your kid is taking. If you're concerned about whether your kid is getting the required amount of vitamins and minerals, talk to his or her doctor. If your kid is experiencing a delay in physical and developmental growth (failure to thrive), has certain chronic conditions or food allergies, or follows a strict vegan diet, a multivitamin may be beneficial.

How Can You Ensure Your Toddler Gets Enough Iron?

The best strategy to prevent and cure iron deficiency is to eat iron-rich, healthful meals. Red meats, fish, and poultry, iron-fortified cereal, oatmeal, beans (black, kidney, lima, navy, pinto, and soy beans), tofu, and greens are all considered good sources of iron.

Iron Deficiency Anemia in Kids

Anemia is a disorder that occurs when the body does not have enough healthy red blood cells. Irritability, shortness of breath, strange food cravings, loss of appetite, exhaustion and weakness, sore tongue, headaches, or dizziness are all indicators of a shortage of iron in the body. Toddlers who consume too much cow's milk and do not consume enough iron-rich nutritious foods are at risk of becoming anaemic. Other reasons for sluggish blood loss over time, such as bleeding in the digestive tract, include the body's inability to absorb iron (even with an iron-rich diet) or delayed blood loss owing to bleeding in the digestive tract. Poisoning with lead is also possible.

Iron deficiency anaemia is the medical term for this condition, and if your child has previously been tested and has iron deficiency anaemia, he will most likely require an iron supplement in addition to consuming more iron-rich foods. Feosol, Niferex, and Icar are examples of iron supplements that contain far more iron than a normal multivitamin.

Your kid's doctor will have to prescribe the correct supplement for your child, so if the first supplement they recommend isn't a good fit, be sure to tell them and ask for alternative options.

Avoid giving your kid iron supplements or vitamins containing iron without first seeing your doctor. Poisoning can occur if you consume too much iron.

(Dr Nishant Bansal, Consultant Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida)

If your child's doctor suggests taking a multivitamin, be sure it's tailored to his or her age group and doesn't include more than 100% of the Daily Value for vitamins and minerals. Additionally, keep multivitamins out of reach of your youngster and make it obvious that they are not sweets.