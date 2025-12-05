Here’s The Right Way To Eat Guavas, As Explained By A Nutritionist

Guavas are a powerhouse of goodness. Packed with vitamins C, A, B and K, they are great for digestion, immunity and maintaining blood sugar levels. Not just that, these fruits are equally delicious and versatile, and can be turned into a variety of treats, including salads and smoothies. You can also consume guavas either with or without the green, slightly firm and mildly tangy skin. However, there is a catch – it is not simply about preference but what your body requires.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has now weighed in on the matter in her latest Instagram post. “Eating guava with the skin or without the skin. Which is better? Well, guava in general is considered to be a very healthy fruit, but if you are eating it with the peel and the skin, you get some additional micronutrients like potassium, zinc and the peel is also rich in Vitamin C, which can help improve your skin texture,” she says in the clip.

The lifestyle expert, however, warns that those suffering from certain health conditions should avoid eating guavas without removing the skin. “If you have cholesterol and diabetes, please make sure that you are eating the guava without the peel. Studies have shown that eating guava with the peel and the skin has worsened and increased diabetes and cholesterol. That is why, if you have high blood pressure, sugar or lipid profile, guava without the peel works better,” she claims.

In conclusion, Deepsikha Jain writes in her caption, “This fruit is so nutritious, but depending on your body's requirement, you will have to choose it with or without the skin.”

Previously, the nutritionist highlighted “three reasons why your parents must eat guavas to improve their health.”

Rich in pectin fibre, guavas consumed without the skin can reduce blood sugar spikes and help manage diabetes better. Guava has polyphenols and flavonoids, which reduce cholesterol and improve lipid profile, supporting better heart health. It is high in antioxidants that reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.

So, no one's stopping you from enjoying sweet guavas — just make sure you listen to your body and consume them in the right way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.