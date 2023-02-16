Should You Completely Avoid Milk If You Have PCOS? Expert Answers

Women with PCOS should consume a fibre-rich diet

PCOS is a common disorder in women these days. One of the major signs of PCOS is an irregular menstrual cycle. It happens because of hormonal imbalance in the body. In women with PCOS, the body produces more male hormones as compared to normal levels. When a woman is suffering from PCOS, instead of a follicle maturing and an egg getting released from the ovary, the follicle hardly matures and sometimes the egg doesn't get released. Tiny follicles, which appear as a string of pearls on an ultrasound, surround the ovary. And, are called cysts due to their appearance. Women, suffering from PCOS, are often asked to pay special attention to their diet. Doctors and health experts insist on including fruits, fresh vegetables, beans, lentils, and grains such as oats and quinoa in the diet. But what about milk? Is it bad for PCOS?

Is milk bad for women with PCOS? Here's the answer

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in an Instagram upload, explains why women with PCOS should avoid consuming milk. "Dairy is best avoided if you have PCOS, especially if your testosterone or androgen levels are high," she said. This is because skimmed milk is likely to increase insulin and androgen levels, leading to further imbalances in the body.

However, if you do want to consume it, you should consume indigenous A2 cow milk as it improves gut health.

"Stay away from milk and milk products if you have PCOS-related issues," the nutritionist concludes.

Here are some diet-related Dos and Don'ts you can follow to manage PCOS:

Include fibre-rich foods in the diet to maintain a healthy weight. Anti-inflammatory foods items like fatty fish, green leafy vegetables, tomatoes, berries, nuts, turmeric, olive oil and more should be highly consumed. You can also consume lean protein as it can keep you full for a longer time period and is a healthy option for women with PCOS. Make sure your foods should have a low GI to keep blood sugars under control.

On the other hand, women with PCOS should avoid foods and drinks that are high in sugar, like carbonated drinks. Foods that can trigger inflammation - too much alcohol, processed meat, refined carbs or trans fat - should not be consumed. Maintain a distance from fast and fried food items as well.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.