Shilpa Shetty Says "Whats A Challenge Without A Little Struggle?"

Shilpa Shetty and fitness are two inseparable words. She often updates her fans with her fitness regimes. Want proof? Check out her Instagram page. In the latest post, Shilpa is performing squats with the help of her instructor. Dressed in comfy athleisure, the actress can be seen firmly grasping the floor with her foot and then gradually bending backwards while holding the hands of her instructor. In the first attempt, Shilpa Shetty was seen falling on her back. In the second frame, when both the ladies descended downwards, the diva was all set to make the perfect squat but failed again. Finally, in the last attempt, she was seen squatting with great precision parallel to her instructor.

After successfully acing the squat, Shilpa Shetty looked quite elated. Sharing the video, she video, she wrote, “Squat, squat till you get those glutes! What's a challenge without a little struggle? Third attempt, but I got it done!” She also has a piece of advice for her fans, writing, “Set the tone for your week—push your limits and surprise yourself.” This simple exercise has multiple benefits - it improves overall strength, flexibility and balance of the body. Additionally, it helps burn calories very easily. Reacting to the video, her husband, Raj Kundra said, “But baby you have ‘THOSE' glutes.”

This is not the first time that Shilpa Shetty served pure inspiration with her fitness regimes. A month back, she was seen channelling the energy of the Sun by performing Surya namaskar (salutation) in her home's garden.

Shilpa Shetty posted the video on Instagram and captioned it by talking about the positive approach of the simple activity. The fitness enthusiast wrote, "Channeling the energy of the sun with positivity and purpose this Monday. Let's shine brighter!" For those unaware, beginning the day with a sun salutation helps the person to reduce anxiety and stress. It also supports in the strengthening of the muscles, making you feel more energetic throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.