Sara Ali Khan Doing Pull-Ups In This Video Is All The Fitspiration We Need

Actress Sara Ali Khan just gave us some major fitness goals. In her latest Instagram post, she can be seen doing pull ups, the one exercise which works on your biceps, triceps, forearms, shoulders, core and back all at once! Don't pray for lighter burdens, work for a stronger back, wake up determined, sleep satisfied, don't allow yourself to crack, and if you stop or fail or all, just get right back on track, the actresses writes in the caption of the post. She ends the caption with #FlashbackFriday, which gives us a fair idea that the video is from the past, before the lockdown, when gyms were open and functioning.

Watch the video below to see how Khan challenges herself to perform pull ups. This exercise is definitely not for beginners. One needs to reach a certain level of fitness to be able to try pull ups in the first place.

Doing this exercise with the right technique is of crucial importance. Without a strong enough grip and without engaging your core, you may also end up with an injury or muscle soreness.

Follow these steps to perform pull ups

Jump up and grab onto the bar. Just hang from it.

Clench your abs and start pulling yourself using your arms.

Pull yourself up till your chest is up touching the bar.

Now raise yourself higher till your chin is above the pull up bar. Your shoulders should be back and low.

Avoid swinging your legs in any direction in an effort to pull yourself up. In the beginning, go only as upwards as you can.

Lower yourself back down to the initial starting position.

Start with reps of 7 for 3 sets. Increase the reps and sets as your fitness improves.

