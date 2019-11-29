Running Just 5 Minutes A Day Can Offer You These Many Health Benefits

Just 5 minutes of running can offer you multiple health benefits

Too lazy to hit the gym during winter season? The cold weather makes it hard to step out and exercise. During the winter season, you are more likely to consume high calories foods as all the delicacies like gajar ka halwa or parathas loaded with butter are simply unavoidable. But this can contribute to weight gain. Lack of exercising can affect your health in many ways and increase the risk of many serious health issues. So what can you do this winter to avoid unnecessary weight gain and other health issues? Just 5 minutes of running is the answer. Five minutes of running can offer you more health benefits than you think. Here are amazing benefits of 5 minutes of running.

Amazing health benefits of just 5 minutes of running

Running is one of the best exercises that you can choose. It is the most inexpensive exercise which you can try and choose every day. If you are the one with a bust schedule and cannot spend too much time on exercise then running is the best exercise you can choose when just 5 minutes of it can offer you amazing benefits.

1. Help you burn calories

Some exercise is better than no exercise. Running is a good cardio workout which makes your complete body work out. Running can help you burn calories. But if you are trying to lose weight then 5 minutes of running is not enough. To lose weight you need to burn more calories than you consume.

Exercise: Running can offer you multiple health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Improve your mood

Exercise is not just good for your physical health. It is beneficial for your mental health as well. Running can help you boost your mood and keep symptoms of depression at bay. Studies have also highlighted the benefits of exercising on mental health. So if you have a bad mood next time simply take out 5 minutes form your schedule and go for a run.

3. Help you control blood sugar levels

Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is extremely important for your health especially for a diabetic. Five minutes run can help in better management of blood sugar levels. Exercise is extremely important for a diabetic as well. 5 minutes of running can give multiple health benefits to a diabetic and also help in controlling blood sugar levels.

Running can help you control blood sugar levels

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Improves sleep

Lack of sleep is associated with multiple health issues. A proper sleeping pattern is extremely necessary for a healthy body and mind. 5 minutes of running per day can help you sleep better.

5. Promotes healthy blood pressure numbers

High blood pressure has become a common problem these days. Hugh blood pressure increases the risk of many serious health issues. Running is a cardio exercise that can help in promoting heart health. It can help you control blood pressure numbers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.