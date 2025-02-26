These Two Steps Helped Sunaina Roshan Reverse Grade 3 Fatty Liver

Sunaina Roshan, sister of Hrithik Roshan, has always been vocal about her health experiences. Back in 2007, she was diagnosed with one of the rarest forms of cancer affecting her cervix and lymphoma. The filmmaker, however, battled with the ailment and inspired millions with their fitness journey, giving her social media followers insights on a healthy diet and strict regimen. In her latest Instagram entry, Sunaina talks about how she reversed fatty liver. Fatty liver is a type of medical condition where fat builds up in the liver. It primarily affects people who suffer from obesity or those who are overweight.

In the video, Sunaina Roshan explains, "Last year I managed to reverse my Grade 3 fatty liver to a Grade 1. Until recently, I managed to eliminate it completely with just sheer willpower and determination. So, reversal was possible because I made dietary changes along with my regular exercises." The reason she put emphasis on the condition was that fatty liver "is the leading cause of liver cirrhosis." According to Sunaina, once it reaches the cirrhosis stage, the disease becomes "irreversible". "So do it before it's too late," she urges.

In another clip, Sunaina Roshan stressed the importance of respecting your body. She explains, "So for me today, respecting my body or my body respecting me back has far more meaning than getting respect from people. Even today, I mean, I am like 49 kilos, and earlier, when I was like 52-53, I had gone underweight.

Hrithik Roshan's sister advocated healthy eating. She says, "What is keeping me strong even now is the way I am nourishing my body through my gut reset." FYI" Gut reset refers to making changes to your lifestyle and diet to improve gut health. Consuming probiotics, getting sufficient 8 hours of sleep, regular workouts, and being mindful of your eating habits can help you achieve a gut reset.

On a concluding note, Sunaina Roshan says, "Nourishing your body with good food, good healthy food, really, really makes a difference."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.