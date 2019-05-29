Restore Hormonal Balance Naturally With These 8 Tips By Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho

Regular exercise can help in naturally restoring hormones

Hormonal balance is important for multiple functions in the body. From your hair to skin quality, the ability to lose weight and onset of autoimmune diseases, hormones play a huge role in determining overall health. Addressing the topic is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in his recent live session on Facebook. You will be surprised to know that hormones are responsible for your mood swings, hunger pangs, sugar cravings, osteoporosis, thyroid, PCOS, irritability and much more. Emotional, physical, spiritual and mental health are all affected by hormonal imbalance.

How to balance hormones naturally? Luke Coutinho suggests the following tips

Hormones are chemical messengers that facilitate communication among trillions of cells in the human body. Any disturbance or disruption in communication of cells can lead to hormonal imbalance and cause symptoms like acne, pimples, hair loss, weight gain, sudden weight loss without trying, etc.

1. Exercise: Exercise is the simplest and easiest way to restore hormonal balance. People with PCOS and thyroid are often prescribed oral contraceptives for suppressing symptoms. However, these oral contraceptives can cause some side effects too. Include exercise in your daily routine and you will see that your hormones will be balanced naturally.

2. Sleep: Lack of sleep for even one day can result in hormonal imbalance. Make sure you get a good night's sleep every day for ensuring hormonal balance in the body. Leptin or satiety hormone is suppressed because of lack of sleep. This is the reason you feel too many hunger pangs on the day you haven't slept well. Ghrelin or hunger hormone also increases when you don't sleep well.

3. Increase intake of protein: Make sure each of your meal contains some amount of healthy carbs, good quality protein and good fats. Proteins break down into amino acids, and signal hormones like leptin and ghrelin that regulate your appetite and hunger. Here are some healthy food sources of protein.

Increasing intake of protein can help in restoring hormonal balance

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Sugar and refined carbs: Excessive consumption of white sugar and refined carbs can also create hormonal imbalance. Try cutting out white sugar and processed carbs like pasta and white bread from your diet.

5. Healthy fats: The endocrine system, which regulates production of hormones, needs healthy fats for production of hormones in the right direction. Ghee, coconut oil, nuts and seeds, virgin oils and cold pressed oils are all good fats that must be a part of your diet. Remember that eating fat helps you burn fat.

6. Stress: Chronic stress can contribute to hormonal imbalance. Elevated levels of stress for long periods of time can be harmful for your hormones and overall health. Luke says that stress is the top cause of diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure and much more.

7. Overeating and under eating: Starving yourself to achieve quick weight loss or overeating to fulfil your greed can be both be destructive for your health and may result in hormonal imbalance.

8. Lose weight: If you have a lot of belly fat, work towards losing weight as belly fat is caused because of hormonal imbalance. Macca powder, green tea, ashwagandha and other remedies are helpful in losing belly fat. Here are other quick ways to get rid of belly fat.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

