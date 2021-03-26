Reduce The Risk Of Kidney Diseases With Timely Prevention: Here's What You Should Do

Kidney health: Drinking adequate amount of water can help you keep kidney diseases at bay

It has become essential to spread awareness and educate people about the alarming rise in the numbers of those suffering from kidney disease every year and the challenges faced by them. The burden of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in India cannot be assessed accurately, but it is estimated that approximately 800 per million population are affected by Chronic Kidney Disease. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the most common causes of kidney disease. Both diseases are related to your genetics and lifestyle. Hence the emphasis should always be on keeping them in check. Doctors recommend a combination of medicines and exercise along with the intake of healthy food to keep such lifestyle diseases under control. Also, it is essential to ensure that blood pressure is not secondary to kidney disease. Young individuals, who have developed high BP, need to be specially screened for underlying kidney diseases.

Kidney diseases: Here's how you can keep your kidneys healthy

A very common occurrence in people diagnosed with CKD is depression, hence doctors are now focussing on a more holistic approach when dealing with these patients. This involves dietary changes, avoiding OTT usage of pain killers, quitting smoking, and promptly consulting nephrologists once a patient is diagnosed with diabetes, high BP, or any form of CKD. Certain kidney diseases can be controlled and treated easily, hence there is a greater need to promptly diagnose the disease and begin treatment as soon as possible.

Preventive strategies play a pivotal role in dealing with CKD. Since treating a CKD patient is more expensive than its prevention, screening strategies can help reduce the financial burden on the patients and the society as a whole.

Uncontrolled blood pressure increases the risk of kidney diseases

The following measures can help cope with CKD-

Regular health check-ups are a must for screening of CKD during the early phase

Regular exercise improves physical well-being and is also a stress buster

Periodic follow up with the doctor can help patients discuss strategies to control the disease and formulate a plan to deal with the ailment

Dietary counselling can help assess health needs and determine the type of diet and lifestyle changes required to achieve health goals

Kidney diseases have a variable presentation, hence ask your doctor for your tailor-made therapy

Early diagnosis can help keep chronic kidney disease at bay

Preventive measures to tackle CKD include:

Beware of the seven S of this disease and keep the following in check - Sugar, Salt, Stress, Smoking, Sedentary lifestyle, Spirits i.e., alcohol and Sleep (the lack of it)

Keep conditions leading to kidney damage such as high BP and diabetes in check

Consult your doctor to guide you about kidney health and give you a regular schedule for testing as early-stage CKD may not show symptoms

Approach your doctor immediately for urinary tract infections, if left untreated they can damage kidneys

Eat healthy and opt for foods beneficial for overall health like fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains and a low-fat diet

Reduce the intake of salt and sugar

Exercise at least 20 minutes per day. Ask your doctor for advice on the type and level of exercise suitable for you

Quit smoking and use of tobacco products

Minimise your intake of alcohol and avoid it altogether if possible

Get 8 hours of sleep every night

Manage your stress and anxiety levels with activities such as yoga, breathing exercises etc.

So, drink enough water and follow the above mentioned steps to keep your kidneys in good health!

(Dr. Vishal Saxena is Director, Nephrology & Kidney Transplantation at BL Kapoor Hospital, Delhi & Max Hospital, Gurgaon)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.