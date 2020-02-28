Can Diabetes Cause Kidney Stones? What Is The Link? Know Tips For Diabetics To Control The Risk

Diabetes can increase the risk of kidney stones

Diabetes is a long term condition that majorly affects your blood sugar levels. If left uncontrolled, diabetes can affect your body in various ways. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can affect different organs, including your kidneys. There is a link between kidney stones and diabetes. Kidney stones are hard deposits inside your kidneys which are made of minerals and salts. It can affect any part of the urinary tract. It is a painful condition that can have symptoms like pain inside and back, pain while urinating, nausea, vomiting and many more. If you are a diabetic you may develop kidney stones much easily. Read on to know how.

Diabetes and kidney stones: What is the link?

Dr. K.D Sadhwani, Consultant Nephrologist at Columbia Asia Hospital explains, "Diabetes is a condition where your body doesn't deliver enough insulin or can't utilize it appropriately. Insulin is significant in directing glucose levels. Diabetes can hurt the kidneys as it affects the blood vessels inside the kidneys. Diabetes will, in general, have other long-standing ailments, similar to hypertension, elevated cholesterol, and vein illness (atherosclerosis). Individuals with diabetes likewise are bound to have other kidney-related issues, for example, bladder contamination and nerve harm to the bladder."

Diabetes is linked with the risk of developing kidney stones

Tips for diabetics to prevent the formation of kidney stones

Drinking enough water is considered as the best way to prevent kidney stones. It is advised to increase fluid intake.

"It is advised to take a lot of liquids consistently. One should drink enough water throughout the day. Lemons and limes are high in citrate, which helps prevent kidney stones. Usually, it's good to add more spinach and nuts in your diet."

Drink plenty of water to prevent the formation of kidney stones

"But if you have calcium oxalate stones, which are the most common type, your doctor may tell you to avoid limit foods high in oxalates like nuts, including almonds, cashews, pistachios, and peanuts, soy products, including soy burger, soy milk, soy cheese and chocolate," Dr. K.D Sadhwani added.

(Dr. K.D Sadhwani, Consultant Nephrologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Ghaziabad)

