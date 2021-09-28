Reduce Stress And Anxiety With Trikonasana: Malaika Arora Shows How To Perform This Pose

Trikonasana can help you improve digestion and mental health

Highlights Trikonasana can help you improve stability and balance

This yoga pose is also beneficial to your mental health

You can make it challenging by adding props

Malaika Arora is once again giving us some major fitness goals. Yoga is not just a vital part of our personal lifestyle. It also forms a major portion of how we begin to perceive and interact with our surroundings. After all, yoga is known to improve a person's health inside out. It not only adds strength and flexibility to the body but also destresses the mind. Today, Malaika inspired her fans to practice the Trikonasana or the triangle pose with a social media post. In the caption, she wrote, "This week's pose is Trikonasana [Triangle Pose] with a brick.

Trikonasana: Steps to perform and benefits

Yoga sessions with props are some of the favourite sessions for yoga practitioners. The same goes for Malaika. "Props add a challenge to your regular yoga sessions and a fun element to the entire flow," Malaika said. This pose improves flexibility of the spine, engages the core, and reduces stress and anxiety.

Malaika also gave a six-step approach to help her viewers perform this asana. Here are her tips:

1) Stand straight with your feet comfortably apart with a brick in each hand

2) Turn your left foot to face outside, with the heel inwards

3) Both heels should be in a straight line. Inhale and bend your body from your hip to the left, with your right arm raised straight up

4) You can rest your left hand on the brick

5) Your head can be in the line with your torso if you are comfortable, you can gaze up at your right arm

6) With every exhale, relax your body a little more

Also read: Want To Strengthen Your Core? Take Cues From Shilpa Shetty's Recent Yoga Post

As a note of caution, Malaika Arora said, "patients with neck and back injuries, migraines, or low/high blood pressure should avoid this yoga asana."

Also read: Can't Do Yoga Inversions? Never Mind, Improve Blood Flow With This Simple Yet Powerful Body Position

Trikonasana increases stability and helps activate your core muscle. It also improves balance and stretches the spine. Performing this asana can also help you reduce stress. This asana can also give strength to your ankles and palms.

Exercising regularly could be a daunting task if you are not into a routine. But it will show results if you start to follow a fitness regime.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.