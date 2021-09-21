Can't Do Yoga Inversions? Never Mind, Improve Blood Flow With This Simple Yet Powerful Body Position

This pose can help you increase blood flow to the brain, face and hair follicles

Are you unable to concentrate? Or do you often feel that you can't make it through the day without umpteen cups of coffee? Well, the problem may not be external. These could be symptoms of a condition within your body. Your brain relies on a good supply of oxygen to function properly. However, poor blood flow to the brain may cause less oxygen supply. How do you ensure that your brain is receiving the optimum amount of oxygen? Life coach Luke Coutinho shows us the way by suggesting a lying posture that ensures better blood flow to the head region.

Increase blood flow to your head, face and hair follicles with this pose

In an Instagram post, you can see Luke lying flat on a bed. His neck is bent over the edge of the bed so that his head hangs outside, almost upside down. Luke called it "a simple powerful movement".

In the caption, he wrote that he usually did this in the morning and that it was "great for blood flow to the brain like yoga inversions".

Yoga inversions are great to enhance blood circulation, especially to the head region. Better the blood circulation, more will be the supply of oxygen to the brain. That improves brain functionality too.

However, yoga inversions may not be for everyone. Luke's method serves as an easier yet effective way to reap similar benefits. Luke added in the caption that those who couldn't do yoga inversions, for them "this is a simple way to get blood to your head, face, hair follicles". He asked his followers to lie on their backs and "gently move your head towards the edge and then hang it over".

Luke also recommended a proper warm-up routine, saying that a few neck rotations were necessary. "Lie in this position for at least 3 to 5 mins," says Luke.

But don't be too excited to sit right after the exercise. Luke wrote about the right way to get out of the pose. "To get out of this position, slowly role on your side and get up, or slowly slide back down the bed. Don't jerk, slowly get up and sit for a bit before standing up," says Luke.

Here's the post:

The exercise looks simple and easy. But if it causes strain on your neck, avoid it. Don't do it if you have heart or brain conditions or blood pressure-related problems. If you are suffering from cervical issues or back problems, consult a professional.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.