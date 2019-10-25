Raw Banana And Boiled Peanuts: Try This Humble Meal Which Can Give You Good Hair, Skin And Balance Your Hormones

Raw banana and boiled peanuts can have beneficial effects on digestion

Sometimes, even the simplest, humblest of meals are filled with such good nutrition, that it surprises you. One such meal is that of raw bananas and boiled ground nuts. To many of you, the very idea of this meal may seem odd. However, the goodness of this one humble meal will completely change your mind. Elaborating on the benefits of this meal is celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on Instagram. She says that this simple dish which is quick and easy to prepare, can be good for your hair, skin and hormones.

Raw banana and boiled peanuts: a simple dish with multiple health benefits

Before going ahead with the health benefits, we want to tell you how to prepare this dish. As the name suggests, you only need to ingredients for it: raw banana and peanuts. All you need to do is roast raw banana on tava with oil, some salt and seasoning of your choice. Boil groundnuts in water and add salt to the water while boiling. Rujuta says that in case you need a special meal for good hair, skin and hormones-in a state of balance-then you must have this meal once every week.

Bananas are a rich source of potassium and great for high blood pressure patients

Photo Credit: iStock

Health benefits of raw banana and boiled peanuts:

1. You will be surprised to know that boiled peanuts have an antioxidant profile which is better than raw or roasted peanuts. These antioxidants can have anti-ageing benefits for the skin.

2. The same antioxidants can give you a good dose of Vitamin B6. This can cut down on your bloating and also improve your mood.

3. Minerals in boiled peanuts can quicken recovery for your body and heart.

4. Raw bananas contain resistant starch which acts as a prebiotic that can improve digestion and also regular blood sugar. Raw bananas also contain antioxidants.

5. Monounsaturated fatty acids and Vitamin E in peanuts, and antioxidants in banana can restore the ill-effects of quick weight loss on skin, hair and digestion. Quick weight loss achieved by following fad diets may result in dull skin, brittle, dry and thin hair, constipation, acidity and bloating. Having raw bananas and boiled peanuts once in a week can reverse or reduce these side effects of fad diets.

Peanuts are protein-rich healthy snacks that can aid weight loss too

Photo Credit: iStock

6. People with endometriosis, those who experience painful premenstrual syndrome and high prolactin levels, then raw bananas and boiled peanuts must definitely be a part of your routine.

Do you need any more reason to have this simple, easily available and not heavy on the pocket foods for good health? Probably not. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.

