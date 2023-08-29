Raksha Bandhan 2023: 6 Health-Boosting Products You Can Gift To Your Siblings This Rakhi

With the "bond of protection" known as Raksha Bandhan, brothers promise to protect their sisters

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 30th August this year i.e. Wednesday. The purpose of the festival is to honour the relationship between a brother and a sister. Rakhis are tied by sisters on the wrists of their brothers in celebration of Raksha Bandhan. With the "bond of protection" known as Raksha Bandhan, brothers promise to shield their sisters from all hardships in life.

Raksha Bandhan rituals involve brothers giving their sisters thoughtful and loving presents while brothers are given candy or chocolates. The typical presents given on Raksha Bandhan have seen significant alteration in recent years. Nowadays, siblings want to give one other the most thoughtful and practical presents on the day they celebrate their relationship. One way we can promise our siblings to help protect them is by boosting their health. Keep reading as we share some simple healthy gifts you can give to your siblings this Raksha Bandhan.

6 Healthy Raksha Bandhan gifts to give to your sibling this year:

1. Dumbbells

By causing your body to burn calories and transform fat into a lean body, dumbbells aid in the development of your muscles. Additionally, dumbbell exercises make you exert a lot of energy, which raises your heart rate. Additionally, this helps your body's cardiovascular system function better. This makes dumbbells a great healthy gift. These can greatly help elevate a home workout experience.

2. Wireless earbuds

Listening to music when working out can not only make working out fun but can also boost your energy levels and overall motivation. Listening to music can also elevate happy hormones in the body, making it further beneficial for your health. This can be a great rakhi gift as wireless earbuds don't physically disrupt your body and improve movement when working out.

3. Massager

Nothing helps cure soreness as fast and easy as a muscle massager. Massagers can help you target specific body parts that might be sore from working out or due to other health issues. This can be a healthy and useful gift to give to your sibling. However prolonged pain in the body should be treated according to the consultation provided by a health professional.

4. Healthy-sweets basket

Like most South Asian festivities, Raksha Bandhan calls for delicious and sugary sweets. Although these sweets are nostalgic of our childhood and are scrumptious, they are high in sugar and often cooked or fried in a lot of refined oil. Instead of opting for these sugary-fried treats, you can make a homemade basket of treats which can include nuts, seeds, dark chocolate, sugar-free healthier sweets, and so on.

5. Protein powder

Protein powders or supplements are often considered essential for people to work out extensively regularly. If your sibling enjoys working out regularly, a protein supplement might work as a great gift for them this Raksha Bandhan. Fortunately, there are a variety of brands, flavours, and ingredients you can choose from based on your sibling's preferences.

6. Fitness watch

A fitness watch can be another great gift for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan. These smartwatches have grown prominently among those who want to track their fitness levels and other health indicators. Fitness watches can measure your steps, track your heart rate, check your sleep cycles, and even provide workout advice. They're an excellent source of motivation for anyone trying to keep up or increase their level of fitness.

Choosing a healthy gift can be a fun and helpful way to ensure better health of your siblings. Try these suggestions this Raksha Bandhan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.