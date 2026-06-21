Rajkot is set to become India's first “15-Minute Yoga City”, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on Sunday as he addressed the state-level celebration of the 12th International Yoga Day at Mansa in Gandhinagar district.

The initiative, being undertaken through a special memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Gujarat State Yoga Board and the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, aims to ensure that a yoga centre is available within 15 minutes of any location in the city.

CM Patel made the announcement while participating in the state's official 'International Yoga Day' programme, where more than 1.25 crore children, young people and senior citizens were reported to have taken part in yoga sessions simultaneously at over 330 locations across Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said yoga should become part of people's daily lives rather than remaining confined to an annual observance. “Let us make yoga a force for nation-building and realise the resolve of ‘Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat @2047',” he said.

CM Patel noted that this year's Yoga Day coincided with the completion of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure in office.

He said, "Yoga had gained worldwide recognition through the Prime Minister's efforts and had emerged as an important tool for preventive healthcare."

Referring to health challenges associated with modern lifestyles, CM Patel said yoga offered a simple and effective path towards healthier living and could help people address conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.

He also highlighted the 2026 International Yoga Day theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, as most pertinent in these times.

"Gujarat has established itself as a leader in promoting yoga. The Gujarat State Yog Board has trained 1.5 lakh yoga instructors, which is the highest number in the country. More than eight lakh people have participated in yoga activities in a single year through over 5,000 free yoga classes conducted across the state," he said.

CM Patel also referred to several initiatives associated with environmental sustainability, including “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, “Catch the Rain”, solar energy promotion, natural farming and Mission LiFE, saying they encouraged a balanced way of living.

State Yog Board chairman Sheeshpal Rajput welcomed participants and emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into everyday life throughout the year. He also led attendees through the Common Yoga Protocol. Participants at the event watched a live telecast of the Yoga Day programme attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)