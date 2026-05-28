Doctors have cautioned that symptoms such as recurrent fever, weakness and anaemia that persist despite treatment should not be ignored as they may indicate blood cancer. Ahead of World Blood Cancer Day, experts from Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital said early detection and timely treatment can help patients recover fully and lead normal lives. Blood cancer and bone marrow transplant specialist Dr Prakash Singh Shekhawat said early diagnosis plays a key role in successful treatment, adding that modern therapies have improved recovery rates significantly.

Paediatric haemato-oncologist Dr Shivani Mathur said children with blood cancer can be completely cured if treatment starts on time, adding that many treated patients are now living healthy and active lives.

Doctors also highlighted that advanced treatments such as immune-based therapy and bone marrow transplant are being used to treat serious blood-related diseases.

They stressed that lack of awareness often delays diagnosis and advised people to consult a specialist if symptoms like prolonged fever, weakness or unusual lumps persist despite treatment.

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