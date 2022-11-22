Prepare This 'Digestive Morning Tea' With Sauf For A Naturally Glowing Skin

Fennel tea can help improve your skin health

A cup of warm and comforting tea goes a long way in keeping you active all day. What's interesting is that there are countless options out there to choose from. Of all the varieties, herbal teas are highly advisable. Right from green tea, masala chai, hibiscus or ginger tea to lemongrass herbal tea and many others, there are so many types you can rely on. These teas are prepared with various natural, homely ingredients that are also loaded with a whole lot of health benefits. There's a tea that's great for your skin as well. Actress Roshni Chopra shares the recipe for her 'digestive morning tea,' which is wonderful for glowing skin. In the caption, she says, "Digestive morning tea for glowing skin (save and try this for 10 days to see the difference)."

Prepare this tea which will help you improve digestion and achieve glowing skin

Ingredients:

Water - 500 ml

Mint leaves - 10

Cloves - 2

Cardamoms - 2

Fennel seeds - 1 tablespoon

Find below Roshni Chopra's recipe for the digestive morning tea:

1) Firstly, boil some water and start adding ingredients to it. Put mint leaves, cloves, cardamoms and fennel seeds.

2) Boil the tea for three to four minutes until the flavours from all the ingredients get infused in it. Once done, strain and sip away.

This tea promotes digestion by relaxing the muscles and stimulating the flow of bile. Drinking fennel tea can also help deal with gas and bloating. It promotes weight loss and seems to be good for people experiencing respiratory issues.

If you are a tea person and the above-mentioned recipe piqued your interest, here's another herbal tea that's beneficial for your health. Turmeric tea is yet another amazing drink that can be made by putting some grated turmeric in boiling water. If not, you can also add a few slices of raw turmeric to it. Put honey and lemon as well to enhance the overall taste of the tea.

Here are some of the health benefits of turmeric tea:

1) Turmeric is packed with anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin present in turmeric is great when it comes to reducing pain and inflammation.

2) This will help you in boosting immunity which, in turn, will prepare your body to fight many diseases and seasonal infections. It also helps you in dealing with colds or coughs. So, this ongoing winter season is the perfect time to have this tea.

3) Turmeric tea also reduces the risk of heart disease.

4) Diabetics can also consume this herbal tea.

Herbal teas come to your rescue especially in this season when your body is prone to various seasonal ailments.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.