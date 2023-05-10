Saunf And Ajwain Tea: Know Impressive Health Benefits Of This Herbal Tea

Fennel and carom seeds can help reduce bloating

The Indian kitchen is loaded with herbs and spices that can offer multiple benefits. Also, these can be used in several ways. From the usual milky black tea to green tea, you might have tried several types of teas, by now. But do you know you can prepare simple yet healthy teas with the help of just a few spices? Yes, just by picking the right ingredients, you can do good to your health in many ways. Recently nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram and shared the benefits of sipping fennel (saunf) and carom (ajwain) tea. Let's take a look at these and the method to prepare it.

Carom (ajwain) and fennel (saunf) tea: Know all the amazing health benefits

The nutritionist mentioned that people have been consuming this tea since ancient times. It can aid in digestion and help in postpartum weight loss.

1. Improves digestion

Both carom and fennel seeds increase the production of digestive enzymes in the body. Therefore, drinking this tea can help you boost digestion and provide relief from common digestive issues.

2. Reduces bloating

"The carminative properties of carom and fennel also help reduce bloating and gas, which can be particularly helpful for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other digestive disorders," Nmami wrote in the post.

3. Helps manage constipation

Saunf and ajwain tea stimulates digestive function and promotes healthy bowel movements. Therefore, drinking this tea can help alleviate constipation.

4. Controls acidity

"Both carom and fennel have alkaline properties that can help neutralize excess stomach acid and alleviate symptoms of acidity such as heartburn and acid reflux," Nmami mentioned.

How to prepare this tea:

Take one tablespoon of fennel and carom seeds each and boil in a cup of water. Once done, strain and drink.

Now you know the stop solution to gas, bloating, constipation, acidity and several other digestive issues. So, try this tea without any about.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.