Post-Workout Stretching: Here Are 5 Exercises That You Can Add To Your De-Stressing Recovery Session

Stretching can help you relieve stress and prevent sore muscles

Highlights Stretch after every workout routine to prevent sore muscles

Stretching after exercising helps you de-stress

Stretching also helps your muscles get back to normal state

Stretching is a crucial part of a workout session. While it is important to stretch before the exercise as it brings your body parts in motion and warms up your muscles. It is equally essential to stretch after a tough workout session. This slowly relaxes your muscles, help them stay flexible and toned. Many do follow a proper workout regime regularly to remain fit but skip the stretching part completely. Fitness expert Kayla Itsines talks about the importance of stretching in her recent Instagram post. Well, there is an add-on bonus as Kayle also gave us a quick demo of her favourite stretching exercises.

Cool down after a workout with this stretching routine

Kayla has divided them into three de-stress stretching recovery sessions. The sessions are "Progressive Release, Daily Unwind, and De-Stress Routine." On Instagram, she posted five pictures stretching in different positions. Take a look:

Hip Flexors And Quads Glutes Abs Lats Adductors

Along with the post, Kayla wrote, "I feel like you never truly appreciate how good stretching is until you actually do them and let's be honest, we all know that we should be doing them, but maybe sometimes skip that part after a big workout."

Kayla added that she is guilty of forgetting to do the stretches sometimes after working out but it is extremely important that they become a crucial part of our daily workout sessions.

Kayla also assured everyone that they can do these stretches at any time. It is not compulsory to do them only after a tough workout. She suggested one can start the day with one of these stretches that will prepare and energise them for the entire day. People can make it a part of their bedtime as a "nice relaxing wind-down", Kayla added.

So, what are you waiting for? Quickly roll out the workout mats and perform these exercises.

Happy stretching!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.