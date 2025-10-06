Nutritionist Explains Why Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Is More Complex Than It Seems

For generations, women have been under pressure to "get back in shape" as soon as possible after giving birth. From subtle family comments to slick social media posts, the message is clear: get in shape, lose weight fast, and move on. However, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary advises that this narrative is damaging, in addition to being false. A woman's body undergoes a significant transformation after giving birth. Hormone levels fluctuate widely. The thyroid, which controls metabolism, can vary frequently and may contribute to weight gain or exhaustion.

Blood sugar abnormalities in women with gestational diabetes may persist even after giving birth. Furthermore, fat loss can be made more difficult by inflammation, a normal side effect of pregnancy and delivery that can last for months.

"A woman gets pregnant, her uterus goes from the size of an orange to a papaya in the second trimester, to a watermelon during the entire pregnancy, and then six weeks later back to the size of a pear," Rashi says in her recent Instagram video.

According to Rashi, pregnancy is the most taxing physiological event a woman will ever experience. "Losing weight after birth isn't just about willpower or 'getting back in shape'," she adds.

Additionally, medical evidence shows that pregnancy is not just nine months long. According to Rashi, it is a "15-month window" that includes three months to build nutritional reserves before conception, nine months of gestation, and three months after delivery, when the body is in dire need of nourishment.

"How you treat those windows decides how well you recover, how much energy you have, and yes, how sustainable your weight loss will be," she mentions in the caption.

Despite this, women often experience fatigue, lack of sleep, and intense pressure to lose baby weight from friends, family, and even strangers. Instead of rebuilding forward, the recurring message is to shrink back.

Instead, nutrient-dense foods, lifestyle modifications, and, when needed, the appropriate supplements are what Rashi says work. The groundwork for healthy, steady fat reduction can be laid with the right support, which helps stabilise blood sugar, balance hormones, and restore energy.

Postpartum recovery is a chance to support the new body, not a competition to regain the old one. Letting go of irrational expectations and focusing on long-term strength, energy, and well-being is the first step in reframing health for many women after giving birth.

"No one would ask you to bounce back quickly. So, to every new mom, please give yourself and your body a break," Rashi concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.