Post COVID-19 Care: 6 Things You Need To Do After Recovering From Coronavirus

COVID-19: Eat a nourishing diet in order to recover well from coronavirus

Highlights Work towards exercising in order to recover well from coronavirus

Try not to overexert or overeat

Take it slow and give your body the time to recover

After COVID-19 infection, most people form adequate antibodies which prevents them from contracting the virus again. Nonetheless, it's an unknown territory for the medical practitioners across the world, as to how long can that immunity stand. Cases where patients had the novel coronavirus again, have been reported too. More in this way, for individuals who are at a high risk of reinfection are either old or don't take enough preventive measures to additionally protect their immune system which makes post-COVID care important for them. While the standard laws of staying safe suggest everyone to cover their face with a face mask, wash hands regularly and practice social distancing, a reminder of how to keep with your well-being does not cause any harm.

Post COVID-19 care: Here are 6 things you need to after having recovered from coronavirus infection

1. Exercise consistently: Exercising might be troublesome in case you're recovering, and your body is weak, however, gradually bringing it to your everyday schedule will make you both physically and mentally healthy.

2. Have a nutritious eating routine: Another fundamental practice is to have nutrient and supplement rich meal regimen to help speeding the recovery. Coronavirus opens the body to a ton of stress and the medicines can likewise debilitate your body. A few patients additionally experience unexplained weight reduction or weight gain. Thus, try to have a well-organized eating regimen loaded with organic products, vegetables, eggs and safe poultry to compensate for the lost appetite. Attempt to have food which is cooked and simple to process for the body. Keep in mind, your body is just barely attempting to return to full power. Try not to overexert or eat undesirable.

Consume a healthy, nourishing diet to recover from COVID-19

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Work on your memory: The virus is known to damage your memory cells. In order to regain the lost attention, cognitive thinking abilities, and memory, invest some of your days' time in playing puzzles, memory games and activities that you make you think harder. Formulate ways in which you can invigorate the mind. Start with those activities which are feasible, and continuously challenge yourself to build the sharpness. The key is going slowly yet accomplishing something for your brain each day.

4. Pace down: First off, don't hope to jump back to your normal life routine right after you get back home or test negative for the virus. Henceforth, give yourself enough time to gradually transition into your old everyday practice, taking each day at a time. Keep in mind, you have quite recently battled an illness that severely attacked your immune system and it is smart to get into your old exercises gradually, instead of simply taking a plunge.

5. Focus on alarming signals, if any: Whether it is a pestering headache or an episode of fatigue, it is essential to focus on any noticeable signs that your body isn't approving the post-COVID situation. Stay in constant touch with your primary care physician if any such issues crop up in the post-recuperation period.

6. Make space for others in your recovery journey: Understand that you do require rest to feel like yourself once you're COVID-negative. Consequently, look for help at whatever point you need as it will assist you with rationing your energy levels and fight exhaustion. Regardless of whether it is shopping for food or preparing it, acknowledge that your body needs enough opportunity to recover. So, by taking help or involving someone close while you are on your recovery route is rather beneficial for you.

While normally, a COVID-19 patient for the most part takes 3 weeks to recover, new researches have called attention towards those individuals who may have experienced impact on their kidney, lungs and heart, long after they recovered. Other conceivable long-haul effects of COVID-19 are neurological conditions and mental health issues as studies suggest that the infection can likewise attack the brain cells and the nervous system. While the information does not hold much proof, it is still unequivocally encouraged to consistently follow these six practices to keep yourself fit.

(Dr. Ajay Kaul, Chairman and Head Of Department - Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, BLK Super Specialty Hospital)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.