Coronavirus: Know Some Important Tips To Reduce Your Risk Of Catching The Infection

Coronavirus: Wearing a mask is only effective when you wear it properly

With the number of coronavirus on steep rise, it is important to know more and more about the disease spreads and what you should to prevent it, even if you are at low risk. The virus can spread from person to person, but it also tends to linger on surfaces that are touched or have come in contact with infected individuals. In order to protect yourself, you need to wash your hands regularly, clean your surrounds and sanitise all of the high-touch surfaces.

Coronavirus: Important tips to reduce your risk of catching the infection

1. According to WHO, lift buttons, laptop, mouse and other digital devices, doorknobs, kitchen and bathroom faucets and pens are all high-touch surfaces which people must sanitise before touching.

2. Wearing a mask is only effective when you wear it properly. Here are some of the common errors that you must avoid while wearing a mask:

The mask should neither be too tight nor too loose.

Do not wear the mask under the nose, and do not take off the mask to talk.

Do not wear the mask under your chin.

Medical or surgical mask are mean for single use. Discard them properly after using them once.

Fabric face masks must have three layers of fabric. Wash the fabric face mask after you have worn it once.

Do not reposition or adjust the mask once it has been put on.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Lastly, know that if you are under 60 and do not have an underlying health condition, you can still become sick with COVID-19. Low risk does not mean no risk. So make sure you do the following:

Wash your hands with soap and water often.

Cough or sneeze in your bent elbow- not your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Limit social gatherings and time spent in crowded places.

Avoid coming in close contact with someone who is sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.

Take these precautionary measures and educate others in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.