COVID-19: Expert Shares 6 Tips To Convince Your Kids To Wear A Mask

COVID-19: Wearing a mask is an important prevention step

Highlights Parents and family members should wear a mask

Kids tend to follow what parents do and this will help convince them

Educate kids about importance of social distancing & regular handwashing

COVID-19: Wearing masks continues to be one of the most important prevention methods against COVID-19. It reduces the chances of catching the infection and helps in curbing further spread of it. However, convincing kids to wear a mask maybe tricky for some parents. They can be slightly resistant and sometimes ignorant towards wearing masks. With the lockdown slowly easing and public spaces slowly opening up, it is important for kids to understand the importance of wearing masks, washing hands regularly and practicing social distancing.

COVID-19: How to convince your kids to wear a mask

Kids tend to follow what their parents do. Hence it is advised for parents to wear a mask whenever they step out, so that the kids can do the same, says Dr Hansa Bhargava, Senior Medical Director at WebMD and paediatrician.

In an IGTV, she gives the following points to make sure that kids wear a mask:

1. It is important for parents and other members of the family to wear a mask every time they step out. Kids follow what you do, not what you say (and don't do yourself). Wear a mask to show them how comfortable you are, in order to convince them to wear a mask.

2. If you have younger kids, you can engage them in making a mask. It will help them develop an interest in masks.

3. You can also put a mask on their stuffed animals and toys.

4. Talk to your kids and tell them about the importance of wearing a mask in the current times. You can tell them how they offer protection just like seat belts or sun glasses or sunscreen. You can also tell them how wearing masks protects others, says Dr Bhargava in the video.

Educate your kids about the importance of wearing a mask

Photo Credit: iStock

5. For older kids, talk to kids specifically about respiratory secretions during coughing or sneezing, and how they can contribute to further spreading of the virus, if they are not wearing the mask.

6. Tell them how to properly wear a mask, which covers your nose and mouth well. Educate them about single-use masks and the importance of washing fabric face masks.

Along with teaching kids about wearing masks, it is also important to educate them about the importance of social distancing of at least 6 feet and regular handwashing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.