Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery on Tuesday, and tests have confirmed that he has lung cancer, the Vatican said. Doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung after preoperative tests raised suspicion of a tumour. The Vatican's medical bulletin confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, which is a common type of lung cancer. The 71-year-old was in the operating room for about three hours, the Vatican statement said. The surgery itself lasted approximately 90 minutes. "The surgery was successful, and there were no complications," the statement said, adding that the Pope later returned to his room.

The Pope had previously disclosed the discovery of a localised lung nodule and said he would undergo surgery to have it removed. However, doctors are awaiting further test results to determine the stage of the cancer and whether it has spread to nearby lymph nodes. The Vatican has not announced a treatment plan, saying that decisions about chemotherapy or other therapies will depend on the findings. Read on to know what is lung adenocarcinoma, how it develops, its warning signs and available treatments.

What Is Lung Adenocarcinoma?

Lung adenocarcinoma is a type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which is the most common category of lung cancer. It develops in glandular cells, which produce substances such as mucous in the outer parts of the lungs. Unlike other forms of lung cancer, adenocarcinoma can occur in people who have never smoked. However, smoking is a major risk factor. Exposure to second-hand smoke, air pollution, radon gas and workplace chemicals can also increase the risk.

The disease occurs when abnormal cells begin growing uncontrollably, forming a tumour. If these cells remain confined to the lung, surgery may be a good option to treat the disease. However, if they spread to lymph nodes or other organs, additional treatment may be required.

What Is a Lung Nodule?

A lung nodule is a small, abnormal spot in the lung that is usually less than three centimetres in diameter. It may be detected during a CT scan performed for an unrelated reason, such as investigating an infection or another medical problem. Not every lung nodule is cancerous. Infections, inflammation and benign growths can also cause nodules.

When a nodule appears suspicious, doctors may perform further investigations which can include repeat imaging, a PET scan or a biopsy. In some cases, doctors recommend surgery to remove the nodule, and check whether it is cancerous and treat the disease.

Symptoms Of Lung Adenocarcinoma

Early-stage lung adenocarcinoma may not cause noticeable symptoms. As the cancer grows, symptoms may include:

Persistent cough: A cough that does not improve or gradually becomes worse

A cough that does not improve or gradually becomes worse Coughing up blood: Blood in the sputum, even in small amounts, needs medical evaluation

Blood in the sputum, even in small amounts, needs medical evaluation Chest pain: Discomfort that may worsen with deep breathing, coughing or laughing

Discomfort that may worsen with deep breathing, coughing or laughing Breathlessness: Difficulty breathing during everyday activities or at rest

Difficulty breathing during everyday activities or at rest Unexplained weight loss: Losing weight without changes to diet or physical activity

Losing weight without changes to diet or physical activity Fatigue: Persistent tiredness or weakness that does not improve with rest

Persistent tiredness or weakness that does not improve with rest Repeated respiratory infections: Frequent chest infections, including pneumonia, may sometimes be linked to an underlying tumour

How Is Lung Adenocarcinoma Treated?

Treatment depends on the cancer's stage, location, genetic characteristics and the patient's overall health.

Surgery: Doctors may remove the tumour along with a portion of the lung. A lobectomy, the removal of an entire lung lobe, is a common option for certain localised lung cancers.

Doctors may remove the tumour along with a portion of the lung. A lobectomy, the removal of an entire lung lobe, is a common option for certain localised lung cancers. Chemotherapy: Medicines are used to kill cancer cells or stop them from multiplying. Chemotherapy may be recommended when there is a risk that cancer cells are present even after surgery or when the disease has spread.

Medicines are used to kill cancer cells or stop them from multiplying. Chemotherapy may be recommended when there is a risk that cancer cells are present even after surgery or when the disease has spread. Immunotherapy: These medicines help the immune system recognise and attack cancer cells. They may be used alone or with other treatments in selected cases.

These medicines help the immune system recognise and attack cancer cells. They may be used alone or with other treatments in selected cases. Targeted therapy: Certain lung cancers have specific genetic changes that can be treated with medicines designed to target such abnormalities. These drugs are often taken as oral pills.

Certain lung cancers have specific genetic changes that can be treated with medicines designed to target such abnormalities. These drugs are often taken as oral pills. Radiation therapy: High-energy radiation is used to destroy cancer cells. It may be considered when surgery is unsuitable or as part of treatment.

Not all patients need all of these treatments. Doctors decide on the most appropriate approach after reviewing test results.

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