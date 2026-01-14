Nutritionist Highlights How Diet Can Impact Egg Quality Ahead Of Egg Freezing

More women today are opting for egg freezing as a way to safeguard their fertility. However, experts emphasise that successful outcomes depend on much more than medical procedures and hormone injections. Nutrition in the months leading up to egg retrieval plays a crucial role, as emerging fertility research suggests that what you eat in the 90 days prior can significantly influence egg quality. In an Instagram video, nutritionist Lovneet Batra addresses the important topic of fertility and egg preservation, encouraging women to concentrate on egg quality rather than egg quantity, which she claims may be greatly impacted by diet.

In the video, Batra clarifies that although many women planning to freeze their eggs are concerned about the quantity of eggs retrieved, the success of the procedure ultimately depends on the quality of those eggs. “What you eat now can literally change the quality of your eggs in 90 days,” she says, noting that each egg takes approximately three months to mature.

According to Batra, dietary choices can have a significant impact on egg health during this critical 90-day window prior to egg retrieval. She emphasises that a woman's egg count, which is largely determined by age and often measured through the follicular pool or AMH levels, cannot be increased through diet.

However, egg quality is "highly modifiable" and is strongly linked to dietary and metabolic conditions.

In both her video and caption, Batra lists five essential nutrients that play a key role in maintaining mitochondrial health and egg quality. These include antioxidants, magnesium, vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), and CoQ10 (especially in its ubiquinol form).

Batra further stresses that antioxidant-rich foods, such as berries and amla, are particularly effective in reducing oxidative stress.

According to Batra, egg quality is influenced by several biological factors, including the availability of vital nutrients during the egg maturation process, reduced oxidative stress levels, and efficient mitochondrial energy production.

Often referred to as the "powerhouses" of cells, mitochondria are especially important in eggs because they provide the energy required for fertilisation and the early stages of embryonic development.

“Egg freezing isn't just a medical procedure — it's metabolic preparation,” Batra notes in her caption. The dietary choices made in the months leading up to egg retrieval can influence the vitality, resilience, and overall quality of the eggs, she adds.

The nutritionist's insights serve as a reminder that while biology and age may impose limitations, mindful eating practices can help women planning to freeze their eggs achieve better outcomes.

