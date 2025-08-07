Pigmentation, Dullness, And Uneven Patches- Expert Shares Tips To Get Even Skin Tone

In the pursuit of achieving a radiant and even-toned skin, many of us find ourselves scurrying around multiple products, each for a different skin requirement. Uneven patches, pigmentation, and dullness are common skin concerns that result from a variety of factors like stress, age, sun exposure and hormonal imbalances. While makeup can offer you a temporary fix, using the right ingredients and nurturing your skin will create a lasting change. Here we've some tips that will help understand your skin and create a targeted skincare regime that works beneath the surface to nourish and repair.

How to achieve even skin tone

Caring for your skin isn't just about chasing a glow; it's about protecting it from everyday concerns like dark spots, wrinkles, acne scars, stretch marks, and dryness. Achieving an even skin tone goes beyond lightening spots; it's really about restoring balance and keeping your skin deeply hydrated. One of the easiest (and most effective) ways to give your skin some TLC is by using a nourishing skincare oil. It not only enhances your natural radiance but also locks in essential moisture. They may help improve the appearance of pigmentation, blemishes, and uneven skin tone caused by hormonal changes, sun exposure, or the overuse of skin lighteners, making it a multitasking must-have for your routine.

Enriched with the goodness of natural oils like Chamomile, Vitamin E, Sunflower, Lavender, Rosemary, and PurCellin can work wonders. Rosemary Oil invigorates and conditions the skin while Calendula Oil helps treat sensitive, damaged or sunburnt skin and reduces inflammation. Lavender Oil offers a calming, soothing effect along with natural antiseptic properties, and Chamomile Oil acts as an anti-inflammatory, making it ideal for sensitive skin. Vitamin A helps calm and protect, whereas Vitamin E shields the skin from free radicals, preventing premature aging while restoring hydration. PurCellin, a breakthrough ingredient, enhances smoothness, allowing the oil to absorb quickly while acting as an emollient, leaving your skin soft, supple, and nourished.

Suitable for all skin types, it is clinically tested and dermatologically recommended for stretch marks globally. Apply it twice a day for a minimum period of three months, to see results.

Even-toned skin isn't about chasing perfection; it is about your skin feeling healthy, balanced, and well cared for. Pigmentation and dullness might not vanish overnight, but with consistent care, the right ingredients, and mindful choices, you will start to see a real difference. A little patience, paired with the right mix of skincare, nourishment, and self-care, can take you closer to that radiant, confident glow.

(Dr. Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico Limited)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.