Parenting Tips: Parents, Avoid Stressful, Worrisome Environment Around Kids- Luke Coutinho Explains Health Risks Associated With This

Parents should take less stress in front of kids for their and kids' better health

Highlights Parents, restrict intake of caffeine and alcohol

This can help you feel less stressed and anxious

Try to get proper sleep in order to feel less stressed and depressed

Stress and anxiety don't just affect your mental health. They can have a negative impact on your gut health as well. Most children experience stomach pain, diarrhoea, acidity, bloating, etc, because of a poor lifestyle and eating habits but also because of stress and anxiety. In one of his recent videos on Instagram, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says that children can pick up energies of parents. If your child senses that parents are angry, stressed or anxious, they feel sad and fearful. This is what makes children complain of stomach pain when they wake up, and want to miss school.

How anxiety and stress affects gut health, immunity

Similar such incidents are not because kids are finding an excuse to miss school or not eat, but because they are stressed because of the kind of environment around them.

Also read: Parents, Make Sure That You Include These Protein-Rich Foods In Your Child's Diet

It is important for parents to understand that no amount of anxiety or stress has ever solved a problem. It is merely unnecessary energy which is getting channelled into something that is not real, and causes health issues.

Being stressed or anxious never provides a solution to the problem

Photo Credit: iStock

Anxiety and stress is usually the result of a person wanting to be in control of a certain situation. Dealing with stress and anxiety is going to be easy once parents realise that not everything is in their control and some things are best left on time.

No matter the amount probiotics and prebiotics in one's diet, getting anxious or worrying causes inflammation in the gut and negatively affects gut health. Poor gut health can lead to poor immunity and an array of health problems for both parents and children.

Also read: Healthy Skin, Hair, Digestion And Immunity: Luke Coutinho Suggests A Simple Morning Ritual For All Of These

What parents can do?

1. Try to not to show poor mood or anxiety when kids are around. Kids perceive anxiety as fear and insecurity.

2. Try to resolve your issues in the absence of kids.

3. Avoid pressurising kids during exams. High levels of stress and anxiety in kids is probably what's causing stomach problem in kids during exams. Try to support, encourage and nurture your kids and tell them that grades are never going to be the driving force in their lives.

Parents should avoid pressurising kids during exams

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Realise that you are not in control of anything but the present moment. Worrying too much about future ruins your present and creates nothing of value. Transfer your energy towards being solution-oriented instead of being problem-oriented.

Also read: Leading A Stressful Life? Ayurveda Expert Tells Us How To Overcome It

5. Get proper sleep. Being sleep deprived robs you of energy and rejuvenation to think with a fresh mind the next day. Getting proper sleep is thus very important to feel less anxious and stressed.

6. Exercise regularly. People living a sedentary lifestyle are likely to experience more anxiety. Try to workout for 30-45 minutes every day to reduce your anxiety effectively.

7. You can also include yoga and meditation in your routine to feel less anxious and stressed.

8. Consume a healthy diet. Ensure that most of your diet includes home-cooked food.

9. Restrict intake of caffeine and alcohol. The two produces more adrenaline and cortisol, which are stress hormones. Try herbal infusions of teas to calm down and relax.

10. Practice deep breathing exercises. Inhaling and exhaling 6-8 times slowly can instantly make you feel relaxed and calm.

Apart from these tips, you can also try taking out 15 minutes for yourself to just go for a walk, clear your mind and lighten yourself on the entire day's burden. The idea is to be as less stressed around kids as possible.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.