Parents, Stop Doing This: 5 Common Mistakes That Derail Students' Focus

In the age of distractions, helping your child stay focused on studies is harder than ever. But sometimes, the biggest roadblocks aren't smartphones or video games - they're the habits and expectations of well-meaning parents. If your child struggles to concentrate, it's worth checking if any of your actions might be unintentionally making it worse.

Here are 5 common mistakes parents often make that affect their child's focus, along with better alternatives.

1. Micromanaging Every Study Hour

Hovering over your child during study time might seem helpful, but it often leads to stress and resentment.

What to do instead:

Give them a structure, but let them plan their schedule. Independence builds ownership - and better attention.

2. Constant Comparison With Others

"She got 95%, why can't you?" Such statements don't motivate - they demoralise.

Why it hurts:

Comparisons shift focus from learning to performance pressure. Children start studying out of fear, not curiosity.

What to do instead:

Celebrate personal growth and efforts, no matter the marks.

3. Overloading With Extra Classes and Activities

In the race to stay ahead, many children are packed with tuition, coding, music and more - all in one day.

What this does:

A packed schedule leaves little room for rest or reflection, which are essential for focus and retention.

Smart fix:

Let them master a few things well instead of dabbling in many. Prioritise quality over quantity.

4. Ignoring Sleep and Screen Time Rules

Late-night YouTube, constant WhatsApp pings, or no fixed bedtime - these are focus killers.

Parent trap:

Allowing screens in the name of "break time" without boundaries often backfires.

What works:

Set tech-free zones and a sleep schedule - even for teens.

5. Focusing Only On Marks, Not Mental Health

Academic pressure without emotional support can burn students out.

What to change:

Ask how your child feels, not just how much they scored. A calm mind learns faster.

Being involved in your child's education is important - but how you show that involvement matters. Encouragement, autonomy and empathy go a lot further than pressure and control. Sometimes, helping your child focus means backing off - just enough to let them take charge.