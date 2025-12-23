Nutritionist's 5-Minute Curry Leaf Chutney Packs As Much Calcium As A Glass Of Milk

Calcium is one of those nutrients we all know we need, but often do not think much about until something feels off. Most of us grow up believing that calcium only comes from milk and dairy. If you do not drink milk regularly, or are lactose intolerant, calcium intake can quietly drop. The good news? Your kitchen already has plant-based calcium sources that do not need fancy supplements or complicated recipes.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has shared a simple yet smart calcium-rich chutney on Instagram that is now getting a lot of attention. The best part? It takes barely five minutes to make and uses everyday ingredients.

In her video, Rashi says, “Just two spoons of this chutney has as much calcium as a glass of milk.” She explains how ingredients like curry leaves, flaxseeds and lentils can offer calcium along with fibre and minerals that help the body absorb it better.

She also addresses a common mistake many people make by writing, “Most women think calcium = milk. But some of the richest calcium sources live quietly in our kitchens.”

Curry Leaf Calcium Chutney Recipe

Here is the exact recipe shared by Rashi Chowdhary:

Ingredients

1 cup dried curry leaves

3 tbsp flaxseeds

2 tbsp chana dal or urad dal

3 tbsp dry coconut

3–4 dry red chillies

2–3 garlic cloves (optional)

1 tsp oil

Salt to taste

Method

Lightly roast curry leaves and flaxseeds in a little oil

Dry roast the dal, red chillies and coconut

Blend everything together with salt

Store and use as needed

That is it. No cooking stress.

Why This Chutney Works

Curry leaves provide plant-based calcium

Flaxseeds add healthy fats that improve absorption

Dal adds protein and iron

Coconut gives flavour and minerals

Garlic supports digestion

Rashi Chowdhary suggests having this chutney with pulao, mixing it into makhanas, adding it to dal, or even sprinkling it over regular sabzis. Just two tablespoons a day can help boost calcium intake naturally.

