Nutritionist Unlocks The Power Of 3 Natural Ingredients For Overall Wellness

In today's fast-paced world, chronic health issues and lifestyle disorders have become increasingly common. While many rely on lab-processed supplements to address nutrient deficiencies, these can often have side effects. The real need of the hour is to turn to natural resources. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal recently shared an Instagram video highlighting three humble ingredients that have been used for centuries in traditional medicine and can profoundly impact our overall health. In her short clip, three glasses of water are shown, with two types of seeds and coconut oil added separately to each glass. The video also clearly outlines the health benefits of each ingredient. “Discover the power of natural ingredients for your health,” reads an excerpt from the nutritionist's caption.

Check out what are the three natural ingredients along with its benefits according to the nutritionist:

1. Sabja seeds

Known for their numerous health benefits, sabja seeds are a fantastic natural remedy for digestive issues. They help alleviate bloating, provide relief from constipation and naturally detoxify the body. These tiny seeds also support smoother bowel movements and are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, contributing to heart health.

2. Methi (fenugreek) seeds

Fenugreek seeds are well-regarded for their role in supporting hormonal health. They help control blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for those managing diabetes. Additionally, methi seeds can reduce menstrual cramps and act as a hormone-balancing agent, supporting overall hormonal wellness.

3. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is valued for its potential to improve, and even reverse, hypothyroidism. It helps stabilise blood sugar levels and its medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) provide a quick source of energy. This oil also acts as a natural remedy for constipation and is beneficial in supporting thyroid health.

Palak Nagpal concludes her post by saying, “Incorporating these into your routine can make a huge difference in your wellness journey. Start small and feel the benefits!”

The nutritionist even answers the queries made by her Instagram followers. One asked, “Should we drink the water or eat the seeds too?” Palak replied, “Have the seeds also. I hope this helps.” Another person quizzed about the temperature of the water and commented, “Is it warm water or normal water and when to take it? " To which the nutritionist shared, “Sabjja & Methra—room temperature water. Coconut oil—lukewarm water.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.