Nutritionist Suggests Keys To Longevity And Good Health

Obesity, Diabetes, High or Low Blood Pressure – these have become some of the most common diseases in today's lives. Several people around the world are facing such situations – courtesy of bad eating habits and the absence of any fitness regimes due to lack of time. But what if very few easy lifestyle hacks can prevent such diseases? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a video on Instagram talking about the “key to longevity and good health.” Her post also highlights how eating a few calories can very easily “retard the ageing process.” She writes, “Sometimes, less truly is more,” and poses a thoughtful question to her followers in the same caption. She asks, “A question to ask yourself today – what's one small change you can make in your eating habits?”

In the video, Anjali says, “Overeating has become a very popular pastime, and this is one of the major causes of premature ageing. Most of the diseases like obesity, cancer, and Type-2 diabetes are due to this overconsumption of processed food, denatured foods and even overconsumption of healthy foods.”

But what foods should be avoided, and which ones should be eaten? Anjali clarifies that “Foods like gluten, as in too many chapatis, too much rice, too much non-veg, alcohol, and smoking cause inflammation of the gut lining.” She continues by revealing the kind of diseases that are associated with the overconsumption of such foods. She adds, “This inflammation eventually leads to Leaky Gut Syndrome, Dysbiosis, and precipitates the ageing process.”

However, what is the solution? The nutritionist advocates for eating fewer calories and a “nourishing, balanced diet” sparingly. Talking in line with it, Anjali says, “More than 50 years of research shows that when a nourishing diet is eaten sparingly, it retards the ageing process, reduces the susceptibility to disease by more than 50%.” She asked her Instagram family to focus on “a lot of fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, raw vegetables, juices, nuts and seeds, eating good quality protein, having good fats with Omega-3, rich in MUFA, even some amount of saturated fat” in moderation to support your health and slow the ageing process.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.