Anti-Ageing Drug Combo Extends Mouse Lifespan By 30%, Sparks Hope For Human Longevity

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A study reveals rapamycin and trametinib can extend mouse lifespan by 30%. Treated mice showed improved health markers, including reduced inflammation. Combined drugs resulted in a greater lifespan increase than either alone.

A groundbreaking study by the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing in Germany has revealed that a combination of two FDA-approved drugs-rapamycin and trametinib-can extend the lifespan of mice by up to 30%. Beyond merely prolonging life, the treated mice exhibited improved health markers, including reduced inflammation, delayed tumor progression, and enhanced physical function.

Rapamycin, commonly used to prevent organ rejection, and trametinib, a cancer treatment, target different cellular pathways involved in aging. Their combined effect resulted in a more significant lifespan extension than either drug alone. While rapamycin alone extended lifespan by 17-18% and trametinib by 7-16%, their combination achieved a remarkable 26-35% increase.

As per a news release, although rapamycin and trametinib act on the same network, the combination achieves novel effects that are probably not solely due to an increase in dose. An analysis of gene expression in various tissues shows that the combination of the drugs influences the activity of the genes differently than is achieved by administering the drugs individually. There are specific changes in gene activity that are only caused by the combination of the two drugs.

The researchers plan to determine the optimal dose and route of administration of Trametinib to maximise the health and life-prolonging effects while minimising unwanted side effects. As Trametinib is already approved for human use, it is possible to test it in clinical trials.

"Trametinib, especially in combination with rapamycin, is a good candidate to be tested in clinical trials as a geroprotector. We hope that our results will be taken up by others and tested in humans. Our focus is on optimising the use of trametinib in animal models," explains Sebastian Gronke.

Co-senior author Professor Dame Linda Partridge (UCL Institute of Healthy Ageing and Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing) said, "While we do not expect a similar extension to human lifespans as we found in mice, we hope that the drugs we're investigating could help people to stay healthy and disease-free for longer late in life. Further research in humans in years to come will help us to elucidate how these drugs may be useful to people and who might be able to benefit."

These findings suggest potential for developing anti-aging therapies in humans. However, researchers caution that further studies and clinical trials are necessary to determine safety and efficacy in humans.