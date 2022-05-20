Nutritionist Suggests 6 Things To Avoid During Summer

Avoid fried foods in summers

It is no use simply sitting in our homes and complaining about the summer heat. There are ways you can actually regulate the way you are feeling the heat during the summer months. Of course, a good diet is often the key to feeling refreshed and revitalised when the heat exhausts you. Just as there are things that you should include in your diet, there are things that you should stay away from. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains to us what are the things that we should avoid in summer. Here's a list of six things that you should avoid in summer.

These things include foods that may dehydrate you and you surely don't want that in the summer. Some other foods may simply be difficult to digest in the hot weather.

Take a look:

1. Red meats

2. Fried Foods

3. Coffee

4. Alcohol

5. Whole milk

6. Cigarettes

Take a look at the post:

If you are following these tips, you may wonder what you should do when you are craving food. Or it may happen that you want to snack on a summer day. What should you do then? Anjali Mukerjee answers that in a post where she talks about the benefits of soaked almonds. She recommends that you keep soaked almonds in the refrigerator that can become your instant snack any day. You can have them with salads instead of adding croutons. Almonds will not only fill your stomach but will also replenish your nutrient requirement in the body. Almonds are rich in protein, essential oils, calcium and magnesium. Have them as in-between snacks.

Anjali Mukerjee also discusses the benefits of different juices. During summer, load yourself with juices. The juices recommended by the nutritionist are not only hydrating but also helpful for radiant skin. You can try:

Fresh Haldi juice Tomato, carrot and beetroot juice Amla juice Aloe Vera juice

We are sure that these health tips will help you tide over the summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.