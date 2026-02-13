Nutritionist Shares Why Eating Too Many Aliv Seeds Can Be Dangerous

Aliv seeds, also known as garden cress seeds, have become popular as a superfood due to their impressive nutritional profile and health benefits. However, a growing trend of adding a full spoon of aliv seeds to daily meals has raised concerns among health experts. While these tiny seeds can be a nutritious addition to a balanced diet, overconsumption can lead to adverse effects.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal talks about the potential risks associated with eating too many aliv seeds. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Seeing a lot of people add a full spoon of aliv daily and then wondering why their stomach feels off. It's actually a very powerful seed - just not meant to be eaten like a regular topping. With foods like this, quantity decides whether it supports you or irritates you. Small, soaked, and combined properly - it helps. Random large amounts - the gut pushes back. Sometimes the problem isn't the food, it's the dose."

Side Effects Of Aliv Seeds

1. Digestive Distress

Garden cress seeds are extremely high in fibre and mucilage. When eaten in large quantities, the seeds ferment in the gut and create pressure and discomfort. While a small dose gives your gut the gentle support it needs, a large dose results in gut overload. "It can cause bloating, heaviness, gas, cramps, loose motions or constipation," Palak shares.

2. Thyroid Dysfunction

Aliv seeds contain goitrogens, compounds that interfere with the absorption of iodine by the thyroid gland. Excessive intake can lead to a decrease in thyroid hormone secretion. It can worsen or trigger hypothyroidism.

3. Pregnancy Risks

Overconsumption of Aliv seeds is particularly dangerous for pregnant women. The seeds possess abortifacient properties, meaning they can induce uterine contractions and trigger spontaneous abortion or miscarriage. They are also linked to an increased risk of premature delivery.

The Right Way To Eat Aliv Seeds

The nutritionist recommends eating 1/4th tsp of aliv seeds soaked in water. "Always to be eaten with good fat (like milk/coconut/nuts/ with ghee, only 3-4 times a week," she adds.

Healthy doesn't mean unlimited. It nourishes only in the right amount and with the right food combination.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.