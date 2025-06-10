Nutritionist Shares All The Benefits Of Gut-Friendly Bael Juice

The wood apple, or bael, is a superfood that should be a part of everyone's summer diet. Rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre, and other vital components, the entire wood apple fruit is both beneficial and nourishing. Furthermore, wood apple juice has many health advantages, such as improving immunity, aiding with digestion, and maybe helping with diabetes. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently shared the health benefits of India's ancient gut-friendly powerhouse on Instagram, stating that wood apple juice is a locally produced, sustainable, and profoundly therapeutic beverage. Nmami Agarwal further advised to choose wood apple or bael juice over trendy health drinks like matcha or kombucha, which have high prices and foreign marketing.

Why choose wood apple juice?

1. Cooling properties

According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, wood apple juice naturally cools the body, making it ideal for India's tropical climate. It is popular for its cooling properties, making it a natural coolant and a refreshing summer beverage.

2. Fibre rich

Wood apple juice is rich in fibre which maintains digestive health by promoting better digestion and avoiding constipation. Overall health depends on a healthy digestive system, and wood apple juice helps support a balanced gut microbiota.

3. Supports liver and gut health

Tried-and-tested Ayurvedic procedures have suggested that wood apple juice offers liver-supporting qualities since it can aid in the body's detoxification and reduce the strain on the kidneys and liver. It can help remove toxins and purify the blood, which can reduce stress on these organs, especially when taken with warm water.

4. Rich in tannins and antioxidants

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal further mentioned that wood apple or bael juice is a natural immunity booster. The juice is high in antioxidants and tannins. It contains a variety of phytochemicals with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial qualities, such as tannins, flavonoids, and coumarins.

5. Budget-friendly and seasonal

Wood apple juice or bael sharbat is a simple, budget-friendly, seasonal, and nutritious beverage for the harsh Indian summers. "No fancy imports needed," Nmami Agarwal said. These substances can help in better immunity and digestion while protecting the body from harm brought on by free radicals.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal added that wood apples are your desired response to upscale wellness trends, whether you choose to consume them as a juice or in the classic bael sharbat form. They are good for your body, excellent for local farmers, and it is rooted in Indian wisdom.

The health benefits of the wood apple are further enhanced by the presence of additional bioactive substances such as pectin, phenols, carotenoids, and alkaloids. Consuming wood apple juice on a regular basis may help with constipation treatment, immune system strengthening, digestion, and sickness prevention.

