Nutritionist Shares 4 Food Combos Sabotaging Your Fat Loss Journey

It is never advisable to trust quick fixes when it comes to losing weight. It is a long process that usually takes a lot of patience, consistency, and making conscious choices that add up over time, bearing the desired results. Some of the key contributors to fat loss include consuming a balanced meal, exercising regularly, maintaining a good sleeping schedule and managing stress effectively. Yes, the process is gradual, but all you have to do is stick to the routine without fail.

But do you know that sometimes certain food combos hinder your fat loss progress? Recently, nutritionist Loveneet Batra posted a video on Instagram sharing four such food fusions that could slow results and disrupt metabolic efficiency. So, without further ado, let's take a look at these 4 combos.

Food Pairing Errors That Sabotage Weight Loss

According to the nutritionist, high-sugar fruits with a high-starch meal lead to a sharp glucose overshoot. Combining rapidly absorbed fructose and glucose from fruits with high-glycemic starches leads to additive postprandial glucose spikes. This increases insulin secretion, suppresses fat oxidation, and promotes fat storage.

High-fat and high-carb meals slow gastric emptying, causing higher insulin demand, claims Lovneet Batra. Fats plus refined carbs delay gastric emptying, prolong glucose absorption, and amplify insulin spikes. Mixed high-fat and high-carb meals drive postprandial hyperinsulinemia, a predictor of future weight gain.

The health expert also warns against combining sugar and caffeine, as it can cause elevated cortisol and a higher subsequent calorie intake. Co-ingestion of excessive sugar and caffeine significantly increases cortisol and reduces insulin sensitivity for several hours. High cortisol is followed by increased appetite, higher food reward-seeking and decreased fat oxidation.

Finally, the nutritionist cautions viewers against mixing liquid calories with mixed meals, as it may impair satiety signalling. Liquid sugars bypass normal chewing-related satiety pathways. When combined with solid meals, they cause higher total intake, poorer GLP-1 release, and delayed satiety.

So, before you make yourself a cup of sugary coffee in the morning, remember that the beverage might be the reason why you aren't making fat loss progress.