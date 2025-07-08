Nutritionist Recommends Top 5 Foods For Better Sleep And Hormones

Maintaining optimal energy levels, a balanced mood and overall well-being can be a daunting task. With increasingly demanding lifestyles, it's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle and neglect our own needs. What if the key to unlocking boundless energy, a stable mood, and hormonal balance lay not in expensive supplements or fad diets, but in the simplest of things, the food we eat?

A well-stocked pantry and fridge can be a powerful tool in supporting our overall health. By incorporating nutrient-dense foods into our daily routine, we can provide our bodies with the essential building blocks to function at their best.

In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares her top 5 grocery essentials that help support energy, mood, hormones, and sleep, providing a solid foundation for overall well-being. In the caption, she writes, "Every item in my cart has a purpose — not just to fill me up, but to support my energy, mood, hormones, and sleep." See the post here:

Here are the top foods you should add to your grocery shopping list

For energy

Dark leafy greens like spinach and kale. They are rich in iron, folate, and B12, which help beat fatigue and boost oxygen flow to cells.

To avoid the crash

Greek yoghurt or hummus. They are high-protein, low-glycemic snacks that keep blood sugar stable and energy consistent.

For hormone balance

Avocados, chia seeds and flaxseeds. A mix of healthy fats and fibre, they are good for hormone support and smoother cycles.

By incorporating these foods into your diet, you will be on your way to a healthier and happier life. Nourish your body with the right foods and enjoy overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.