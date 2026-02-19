Nutritionist Recommends These Traditional Foods For Today's Health Problems

For years, health has been sold to us through trends. But long before nutrition became a hashtag, traditional Indian kitchens were already building balanced meals. Our grandparents did not talk about gut microbiome or glucose spikes. Yet their meals were designed around digestion, seasonality and metabolic balance. They ate what suited the climate. They fermented food naturally. They respected meal timing.

Today, many modern health issues are linked to refined grains, ultra-processed food, poor gut health and irregular eating patterns. That is where simple, traditional foods still shine.

Lovneet Batra shares how foods like barley, homemade pickles, chaas and sattu quietly support health. As she explains in an Instagram post, these are not “miracle cures.” They work because they align with human physiology.

Let's break it down:

1. Barley (Jau)

Barley is rich in soluble fibre, especially beta-glucans. This fibre slows down glucose absorption. It helps manage blood sugar and supports bowel regularity. It is especially helpful in summer and during metabolic stress.

How to use it: Add cooked barley to salads, soups, or khichdi. You can also make barley water by soaking and boiling it, then cooling and straining for a hydrating drink.

2. Traditionally Fermented Pickles

When made the old-fashioned way, without vinegar or preservatives, fermented pickles provide natural probiotics and organic acids. These support digestive enzymes and improve gut microbial diversity.

How to use them: Have 1–2 teaspoons of homemade, sun-fermented pickle with meals. Keep the oil minimal.

3. Chaas (Buttermilk)

Chaas contains beneficial bacteria that improve digestion. It can reduce bloating and help you feel lighter after meals.

How to use it: Mix one cup of plain buttermilk with a pinch of roasted jeera or hing. Have it after meals or during the day for hydration.

4. Sattu

Sattu offers a natural fibre-protein combination. It gives steady energy, smoother glucose response, and helps control random snacking.

How to use it: Mix 2–3 tablespoons of sattu with water or buttermilk. Add cumin or lemon. It works well as a light meal or snack.

You do not always need imported health foods. Sometimes, the answer is already in your kitchen. Gentle, consistent habits often work better than extreme changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.