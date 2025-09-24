Say Goodbye To Negative Mental Health With These Nutritionist-Recommended Suggestions

Mental health and nutrition are like two sides of the same coin. One is related to the other, in ways that may surprise you. In a world where junk food and 10-minute snack options are dominating the culinary sector, it is important to remember that what we put on our plate not only fuels our body, but it also fuels our mind.



A well-balanced and healthy diet, rich in foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and proteins, can work wonders for your mood, enhancing mental clarity.

Nutrient-packed meals including Vitamin B, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants help in regulating brain function, reducing inflammation, and even boosting serotonin,aka the production of feel-good chemicals, which leads to a calmer and more focused mind.



With that being said, the question remains: what exactly do you add to your diet for positive mental health? Fret not, as nutritionist Lovneet Batra has offered a detailed guide on the topic in her latest Instagram entry.



As per the nutritionist, “What you eat shapes your mood, focus, and mental clarity. Certain foods fuel brain chemicals like serotonin and dopamine to reduce stress and boost motivation.”

Nutrition tips for mental health

Feeling Unmotivated: Chickpeas, eggs and paneer fuel dopamine, your brain's motivation chemical, keeping you focused and alert. Feeling Anxious: A bowl of oats, banana and seeds calms stress by boosting serotonin and magnesium. Feeling Nervous: Pumpkin seeds relax the nervous system with magnesium, zinc and tryptophan. Feeling Low: Dark chocolate lifts your mood with polyphenols and flavanols that spark endorphins, promoting better blood flow. Feeling Foggy: Blueberries and walnuts sharpen memory and focus with antioxidants and omega-3s. Gut-Brain Support: Yoghurt, kefir and other fermented foods like idli/dosa batter boost serotonin through a healthy gut microbiome and stabilises mood. On a concluding note, Loveneet Batra has one advice for viewers. “Nourish your brain, the way you nourish your body. Because the right foods do not just fill you, they fuel your mood, focus and peace of mind,” she says.

So, here's your solution for better mental health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.