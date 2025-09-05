Nutritionist Explains Why Diet And Exercise Must Go Hand In Hand

Health is never about one single factor. You can eat right but stay inactive, or you can exercise daily but eat poorly – either way, the results would not last. Diet and exercise are like two sides of the same coin. When both come together, the body thrives. But when one is missing, the imbalance shows up as fatigue, weight gain and poor metabolism.

On Saturday, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee posted an important reminder on Instagram about this very balance. She explained why both a healthy diet and regular exercise are essential for long-term health.

She began with food. A poor diet, according to her, fuels inflammation in the body. Over time, this leads to weight gain, hormonal imbalance, and poor gut health. Even if you are active, unhealthy food habits will catch up sooner or later.

Then Anjali Mukerjee shifted to movement. Inactivity, as she pointed out, raises the risk of diabetes, heart disease and obesity by 40–50%. That is a huge number. Regular activity keeps blood sugar stable, strengthens the heart, improves circulation and protects against lifestyle-related diseases.

Anjali Mukerjee's key message was clear: one cannot replace the other. “Exercise can't undo unhealthy food, and a healthy diet can't replace exercise,” she wrote. You need both working together for energy, strength and prevention.

Think of it this way – food is fuel, and exercise is how the body uses that fuel. Eating clean without moving much leaves excess energy sitting around, which turns into fat. Exercising hard but eating poorly means the body does not get the right nutrients to repair and grow stronger.

Anjali Mukerjee's post is a good reminder for anyone who is focusing only on one aspect of health. Instead of looking for shortcuts or quick fixes, we need to see diet and exercise as partners.

