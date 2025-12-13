Nmami Agarwal Reveals Everyday Food Mistakes That Reduce Nutrients

Eating healthy is not just about choosing the right foods. It is also about how you cook them, when you eat them, and even what you pair them with. Many people try to add more fruits, vegetables and whole foods to their diet, but still feel they are not getting the full benefits. This often happens because small everyday habits quietly reduce the nutrients in our meals. The food is good, but the way we handle it is not always ideal. And most of the time, we do not even realise it.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a helpful post on Instagram explaining these “hidden habits” that can drain vitamins and minerals from our food. “We focus on eating healthy but forget the tiny habits that silently drain nutrients from our meals,” she writes in her caption. Her message is simple – a little awareness can make a big difference.

Here is what nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlighted:

1. Overcooking Vegetables

Nmami Agarwal explains that cooking veggies for too long or at very high heat can destroy delicate vitamins like Vitamin C and folate. These nutrients are heat-sensitive. She suggests gentle methods like steaming or sauteing, which help keep nutrients intact while still making the veggies tasty and soft.

2. Cutting And Storing Fruits In Advance

Many of us chop fruit ahead of time to save effort, but the nutritionist points out that once fruits are cut and exposed to air, their vitamins begin to break down quickly. Eating them fresh or “just-cut” ensures you get most of their nutrients.

3. Having Tea Or Coffee With Meals

Tea and coffee contain tannins, which can reduce iron absorption when consumed with meals. Nmami Agarwal recommends enjoying them between meals, so they do not interfere with your body's ability to absorb iron from the food you eat.

Nmami Agarwal's post is a reminder that healthy eating is not only about what goes on your plate, but also the small choices you make around it. These simple tweaks can help your meals work harder for your body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.