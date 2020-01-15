Nmami Agarwal Decodes Health Risks Associated With Sugary Drinks: You Will Be Surprised To Know These

Consuming sugar in liquid form is worse than other forms of sugar

Stay away from aerated drinks, packaged fruit juices, energy drinks and the likes of them. You must have heard/read this statement multiple times and there's a valid reason for it. Your favourite colas and sodas are hidden sources of sugar. Sugar is nothing but empty calories, with no nutritive value, a major contributing factor to weight gain, diabetes and obesity. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently took to Instagram to talk about the health risks associated with consuming sugary drinks. "Studies have shown that consuming sugar in liquid form is much worse as the liquid sugar is highly concentrated and easy to consume in large amounts," she writes in her post.

Health risks associated with consuming sugary drinks

If you are looking forward to improving your health or are taking the path of fitness, then you must know that every time you eat or drink, you should consider it as an opportunity to nourish yourself. Consuming sugar in any form will only add up to your calories, without giving you any nutrition.

Sugary drinks can lead to weight gain

According to Nmami, sugary drinks are one of the most fattening products. Following are the ways how consuming excess sugar can harm you:

Excessive sugar can negatively harm your health. Consuming sugar in liquid form is even worse, because the brain does not compensate for this intake of calories by consuming lesser food. This means that either the brain does not register these calories or it does not realise the amount of calories you load up on by consuming these sugary drinks.

This in turn, increases your overall calorie intake, and makes you prone to weight gain and other metabolic diseases.

Consuming sugary drinks puts you at risk of type 2 diabetes

Healthy beverages that you can bank on

We understand that a meal is complete only with a beverage on the side. Having said that, it is not necessary that you complete your meal only with a sugary drink or beverage that does more harm than good. Following are some healthy beverages that you can have with meals or in-between meals or any time of the day. They are healthy and some of them are even weight loss-friendly.

1. Lemon water: Starting your day with lemon water is a popular remedy for weight loss and good digestion. You can have salty lemon water or add a pinch of sugar in it and have it with your meals too. It is hydrating in nature and can also provide you with Vitamin C.

2. Coconut water: Coconut water is an extremely hydrating drink that can improve electrolyte balance in the body. It is low in calories and is weight loss-friendly. You can drink it before or after your meals, before and/or after your workout, as a cure to hangover and much more.

Coconut water is hydrating drink that can improve electrolyte balance in the body

3. Buttermilk: Buttermilk is the beverage you can have with your meals. Buttermilk is a probiotic-rich drink which can aid better digestion and improve gut health. Buttermilk has also been found to lower blood pressure levels.

4. Vegetable juice: Blend a few seasonal vegetables and have vegetable juice instead of sugary drinks or soda. It will provide you with a variety of vitamins and minerals and is also weight loss-friendly.

5. Green tea: Green tea, which has gained tremendous popularity, mostly because of its weight loss and antioxidant properties. You can have green tea with meals, before or after your meals. It is a healthy beverage which can offer you multiple health benefits. Moderation is the key, of course.

So, give up on unhealthy, fattening sugary drinks and switch to these healthy alternatives now!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.