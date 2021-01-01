New Year 2021: 3 Myths About Weight Loss And Fitness That You Must Stop Believing This Year

Excessive sweating does not make you lose weight faster

Highlights Excessive sweating does not make you lose weight faster

Your muscles do not turn into fat when you stop exercising

Spot reductions does not make you lose fat from anywhere in the body

Here's wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous New Year 2021! If getting fitter, healthier and having a strong immunity are the resolutions that you have pledged to follow this year, then this article is a must-read for you. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently took to Instagram to share some myths about weight loss and fitness, that are commonly believed. If you think that excessive sweating means more weight loss, or that spot reduction targets fat in that particular area, then you will be surprised to read further.

New Year 2021: Common fitness myths busted by expert

Myth: Does excessive sweating during exercise make you lose weight faster?

Now this is something which is quite commonly believed. In the video posted on Instagram, Karachiwala mentions that sweating is body's natural way of regulating body temperature. Sweat is the biological reaction of the body to overheating. It allows the skin to cool down and helps in adjusting the internal body temperature. "If you sweat profusely and drink a little bit of water, you will feel like that you have lost a few ounces. But in fact, your body goes into dehydration, which is not safe," she says.

So, if you think that you are shedding by sweating, then you are be mistaken.

Also read: These Protein Balls By Celeb Fitness Trainer Are A Perfect Way To Increase Your Daily Intake Of Protein

Myth: When you stop exercising, your muscles turn into fat

This is absolutely not true, says Karachiwala. "Fat and muscle cells are different structures which are not interchangeable. Muscle cells grow large and multiply when you exercise. If you stop exercising, the muscle gets smaller, but it doesn't convert to a different type cell type and turn into fat," she explains.

Having said that, the Mumbai-based fitness trainer adds that neglected muscles and overeating to your body's energy demands will result in the growth of your fat cells and make you gain weight.

It is a myth that your muscles turn into fat when you stop exercising

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: For How Long Should You Do Cycling For Weight Loss? Expert Reveals Important Do's And Don'ts Of Cycling

Myth: Spot reduction can make you lose fat from anywhere in your body

Wouldn't it be nice if you could reduce the volume of your waist, hips or any other part of your body at any given time? "Unfortunately we cannot influence that. Everyone stores fat in different parts of the body. It is largely determined by one's sex and genetics. Workouts that are targeted only towards certain body parts won't help either," she says.

These kinds of workouts, she continues, can burn calories and build muscles, they do not affect the fat cells in the target part of the body.

This New Year, believe only the facts and get rid of all such myths. Happy New Year everyone!

Also read: Weight Loss: Missed Your Workout Today? Here's What You Should Do Instead Of Feeling Guilty

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.