Navratri 2024: Protein-Packed Foods To Include In Your Navratri Diet As Per Nutritionist

Keeping a fast is an important ritual during the nine days of Navratri. Non-vegetarian meals, dishes with garlic and onions, grains, pulses and processed food are some of the items that people avoid during this time. It goes without saying that observing long hours of fasting can make you weak, cause headaches and result in dizziness. So, it is very important to follow a protein-packed and nutritious diet in this period. If you are pondering on what to eat during the Navratri fast, then nutritionist Lovneet Batra has the perfect solution for you.

Lovneet Batra has dropped a post on Instagram, revealing the names of some protein-loaded Navratri foods. “Don't miss out on these energising foods this Navratri” she writes in the caption.

Let's take a look:

Foods to add to your Navratri diet, according to the nutritionist

1. Soaked almonds

Almonds are satiating and help you to feel energised. According to Lovneet Batra, 30 grams of almonds contain 7 grams of protein.

2. Homemade paneer

Dairy products, including home-cooked paneer are a must to include in your Navratri dietary regimen. They are rich in calcium and other nutrients. 100 grams of paneer comes packed with 20 grams of protein.

3. Amarnath

This gluten-free grain is rich in fiber, vitamins and nutrients. They contain a type of antioxidant known as squalene which helps in detoxifying the body. Amarnath is also easy to digest and keeps you full for longer periods. There are 14 grams of protein in 100 grams of Amarnath.

4. Yogurt

Filled with the goodness of protein and calcium, yogurt is another staple food for the Navratri fast. You can find 14 grams of protein in 200 grams of yogurt.

5. Soaked peanuts

High in calories, peanuts can give you energy which is a major requirement while fasting. Infused with vitamin B6, zinc and selenium, they also boost the immune system. Monounsaturated fats in peanuts increase good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol. They are known to reduce hunger.

So, what are you waiting for? Take cues from Lovneet Batra and indulge in a nutritious Navratri meal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.