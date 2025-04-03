Celebrate Navratri With This Nutritionist-Approved Meal Plan

As we celebrate the festival of Navratri, many devotees observe a nine-day fast, striving to maintain discipline while keeping their diet in check. Planning meals for fasting days can be challenging, often leaving people unsure about what to eat without feeling deprived. For those who struggle with making a meal plan for the fasting days, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has come up with a simple and healthy fast-friendly meal plan that focuses on nourishing your body while keeping your stomach light.

In a post shared on Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar shares in detail what all one can eat throughout the day during fasting. "A celebration of the change in season, an infusion of millets, pulses, spices and nuts. A time tested practice of the Indian kitchens to welcome the summers with a light stomach and without breaking into a sweat," she wrote as caption.

Immediately after waking up, Rujuta Diwekar recommends eating 3-4 soaked black raisins with 1-2 strands of kesar and 3-4 soaked almonds. For a good breakfast, people should look forward to a combination of high fibre and high protein, therefore you should have rajgira thalipeeth or roti with dahi (curd). If you are not full after having breakfast, a small bowl of muskmelon can be eaten as a mid-morning snack. At lunch, people can prefer having a meal with a combination of protein and whole grain. In that case, samo chawal with peanut curry is a great alternative to your usual dal chawal.

In the evening, ditching coffee or tea, you can have chaas with some ginger. Boiled and roasted sweet potatoes are also a fast-friendly snack to eat in the evening.

Finally, for dinner, it's important to have a light meal, preferably at least 2-3 hours before bedtime, to allow for sufficient digestion before lying down. You can eat a banana with a glass of milk. Add some mixed powder of dry fruits and spices for added nutrition. It can be both cool or warm, the nutritionist recommends.

This meal plan makes sure you stay energised and nourished while observing the Navratri fast.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.