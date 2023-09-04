National Nutrition Week 2023: Say Goodbye To Expensive Diet Products And Opt For Chana Dal

Chickpeas are a rich source of vitamins and minerals that combat stress

We often believe that maintaining a healthy diet is an expensive endeavour. Products like protein powder, organic fruits and vegetables, health supplements, and extra virgin oils can strain our budgets. In the midst of National Nutrition Week, nutritionist Batra Batra is changing the narrative with her recent Instagram Stories. She's bringing the spotlight on a humble yet incredibly beneficial kitchen staple – chana dal.

Nutritionist Batra informs us that achieving a healthy diet can now be within everyone's reach. According to her, chana dal offers a cost-effective way to boost our well-being. It not only helps combat stress and regulate mood but also provides our bodies with ample protein and dietary fibre. It's a simple, accessible ingredient that can make healthy eating a reality for all.

Below are detailed benefits of chana dal, as stated by nutritionist Lovneet Batra:

Stress-busting nutrient powerhouse

Chickpeas are a rich source of vitamins and minerals that combat stress. Loaded with magnesium, potassium, various B vitamins, zinc, selenium, manganese, and copper, they provide essential nutrients that support your body in times of tension and anxiety.

Mood-boosting L-tryptophan

Delightfully delicious, chickpeas offer more than just taste. They are rich in L-tryptophan, a crucial building block for mood-regulating neurotransmitters. So, indulging in chickpea-based dishes can contribute to improved mood and emotional balance.

Blood sugar management with dietary fibre

Chickpeas excel in providing dietary fibre, especially a soluble fibre called raffinose. This fibre variety has been associated with helping to reduce blood sugar levels. Incorporating chickpeas into your diet can be a smart choice for those aiming to maintain stable blood sugar.

Protein-packed meat replacement

If you follow a vegan diet, chickpeas can be your go-to source of protein. With an impressive protein content of nearly 18%, they outshine lentils in this department. Furthermore, chickpeas are rich in essential amino acids like lysine and arginine, making them an excellent meat substitute for people who are on a vegan diet.

So, next time you go grocery shopping, do not forget to add chana dal to your cart.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.