Health officials in North Macedonia declared an epidemic in a region near Skopje Sunday after hundreds of people were treated for poisoning, with suspicions focusing on the water supply. The authorities have not yet confirmed direct cause for the surge of patients in the hospital in Gostivar -- about 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of the capital Skopje. But since Friday they have advised against using the city water supply and hospitals officials have now recorded more than 1,500 recorded cases of gastroenteritis.

"Due to the increased number of gastroenteritis patients... the Tetovo Public Health Center... reports an epidemic in the area of the municipality of Gostivar," said epidemiologist Zorica Zafirovska.

While they did not yet know the source of the infection, experts were testing the water supply, she added.

Official say the surge in gastroenteritis cases started started at the beginning of last week.

On Friday police said they were investigating the cause but believed the local water company may have pumped wastewater directly into the town's water supply.

The interior ministry said it was working to "fully clarify the case" but that polluting drinking water could be considered a crime.

The health crisis comes with temperatures at more than 35 decrees in the country.

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