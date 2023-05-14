Mother's Day 2023: Best Yoga Asanas For Mothers To Stay Fit

Mother's day: Yoga can help improve overall health in several ways

Highlights Yoga can help boost overall health

It can help you bet stress

Practicing yoga can also help maintain a healthy weight

Women, especially mothers are famous in their role as givers. Their generous quality of nurturing keeps them busy taking care of everyone else but themselves. All this hectic multi-tasking can leave them feeling worn out, and stressed. Because of their innate maternal instinct, mothers take no day off and are working 24/7 365 days a year leaving little to no time for their self-care. But, in fact, it is you as a mother who needs to take regular time out for yourself to nurture, heal, and restore. Looking around, you will see that there always is support, love and gratitude coming towards you. Soak this up and channel it to your benefit with a steady yoga routine for the benefit of your mind, body and soul.

Best yoga poses for mothers

Even the simple act of observing the flow of your breath - inhale (Purak), retention (Kumbhak) and exhalation (Rechak) will almost instantly bring on a feeling of calmness and relaxation. Commit to devoting a minimum of 30-45 minutes at least 3 times a week to the practice of yoga. Early mornings are ideal to begin your practice. Starting the day with yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation practices can set the tone for the rest of the day. You will feel energetic, refreshed and be able to multi-task effortlessly. Surya Namaskar has a wide number of benefits for the body, mind and the spirit. Focus on your breath as well as your body alignment to get the maximum benefit from this practice.

The Surya Namaskar contains a total number of 8 asanas woven into a sequence of 12 steps for each side, right and left. When you begin the Surya Namaskar, you must start with the right side as the sun's energy is represented symbolically through this side, while the Moon is represented by the Left. One complete cycle is done when you cover both the sides, and this is made of 24 counts.

Steps to perform Surya Namaskar

Pranam Asana (The Prayer pose)

Hastha Utanasana (Raised arm pose)

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Hastha Uthanasana

Pranam Asana

(Repeat the 12 steps to the other side and start with the left leg to complete one full cycle.)

Surya namaskar should be preformed daily for maximum benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

Having completed your Surya Namaskar practice- try to work your way up to performing a minimum of 11 cycles every day. Once you have built the stamina, strength and flexibility for it, you can keep increasing the number of cycles as per your comfort. You can move on to breathing exercises known as Pranayama next. Yoga which is the perfect way to de-stress gives you the much needed time and space for yourself. Kapal Bhati, and Khand Pranayama are suggested for your practice. Meditation techniques such as Siddho Hum Dhyan, Swaas Dhyan and Sthithi Dhyan are excellent meditation techniques to soothe those frazzled nerves, build self-healing abilities and boost your brain function.

Khand Pranayama

Formation

Sit down in Dandasana, keep your back straight and breathe for some time.

Fold your legs in Sukhasana and prepare your mind for the practice.

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Vajrasana, Ardhapadmasan, Padmasana or Siddhasana) Ideal posture is Poorna Padmasana

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

As you inhale, divide your breath into two equal parts

Without retaining the breath in your lungs, exhale twice

Duration You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for 1-2 minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.

Kapal Bhati

In Sanskrit, 'Kapal' means skull and 'bhati' means 'shining/illuminating'. Therefore, this Kapalbhati Pranayam is also known as Skull Shining Breathing Technique.

Meditation can help beat stress and relax your mind

Photo Credit: iStock

Method

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Inhale normally and focus on exhaling with a short, rhythmic and forceful breath

You can use your stomach to forcefully expel all the air from the diaphragm and lungs by compressing it

Inhalation should happen automatically while you decompress your stomach

Mothers are expert multi-taskers. They play the roles of wife, mother, daughter, sister, home-maker, and working professional too in many cases. This means that their work begins the second they open their eyes. Cooking, cleaning up, packing lunches, preparing the child for school etc. there isn't a moment's rest. It is in your hands to slow down this hectic pace with the perfect tool -Yoga! Not only will this enable you to enjoy a much-needed breather, it will also make you more efficient at handing multiple responsibilities and roles. Happy Mother's Day!

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.