Morning Rituals: This Is What You Should Start You Day With Instead Of Tea Or Coffee

If you are feeling sleepy, constipated, craving something sweet and experiencing other rather discomforting feeling, then you have landed at the right place. More than anything, you need a proper morning routine that can not only get you rid of these symptoms, but also help you with insulin resistance and make you feel more energetic throughout the day. Addressing this concern is celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on social media. In one of her recent posts, she talks about a morning ritual that is simple to follow and comes with a variety of health benefits.

Simple morning routine that can make you feel more energetic through the day

1. You need to make a switch from having tea or coffee as first thing in morning to having a banana or any fresh fruit. You can also opt for overnight soaked raisins.

Having bananas first thing in the morning can help in reducing indigestion

2. Before this, you need to begin with a glass of plain water, preferably within 20 minutes of waking up. After having your fruit, you can have chai or coffee 10 to 15 minutes later.

According to Rujuta, having a banana first thing in the morning can be helpful for people with digestion issues. It can also help in reducing sugar cravings after a meal. Make sure that you buy fresh and local variety of banana or any other fruit that you are planning to have.

7 to 8 soaked raisins with 1 or 2 strands of kesar, first thing in the morning, can help in reducing premenstrual syndrome. Also if you are someone who feels low on energy throughout the day, then this should be your go-to option. Having soaked raisins and kesar regularly for 10 days before your periods can be helpful for girls who experience period pain.

Having soaked raisins and kesar before periods can help in reducing period pain

Another effective morning ritual you can stick to is having 4 to 6 soaked and peeled almonds in morning. This ritual can be helpful for people with diabetes and insulin resistance. Soaked almonds can also be helpful for women with Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), low fertility and poor sleep quality. Rujuta suggests option for the local variety of almonds, as it is likely to be richer in nutrients. "This can be followed for endometriosis and adenomyosis too," she says.

After completing your morning meal, you can plan for a workout or yoga for around 15 or 20 minutes. In case you are not working out in morning, you can have your breakfast within an hour of this meal.

Together, this morning ritual can keep lethargy, sluggishness at bay. Starting your day on a healthy note can provide you with the much-required dose of positivity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

